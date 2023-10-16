Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charging Forward: Honda's Strategy For Sustained Growth

Oct. 16, 2023 3:59 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
224 Followers

Summary

  • Honda's share price has dipped by 13.7% in the last 15 days, providing a buying opportunity for investors.
  • Honda's strong Q4 performance, access to the largest charging network in North America, and successful R&D efforts indicate future growth.
  • Honda's manufacturing efficiency, research and development, and expansion into electric and alternative fuels give them a competitive advantage in the industry.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Thesis

Honda (NYSE:HMC) is a Japanese car manufacturing firm that has seen steady growth over the past year, climbing 35% YTD. However, the last 15 days have seen HMC's share price dip by around 13.7%, providing investors a pocket to buy into

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
224 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HMC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.