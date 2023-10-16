Bruce Bennett

Thesis

Honda (NYSE:HMC) is a Japanese car manufacturing firm that has seen steady growth over the past year, climbing 35% YTD. However, the last 15 days have seen HMC's share price dip by around 13.7%, providing investors a pocket to buy into Honda's steady upward trend. Over the past few months, there have been several hallmark events that, I expect, will continue to push HMC upward. As of September 28th, Honda signed a deal with EVGo and Electrify America, providing them access to the largest charging network in North America. This, paired with a rise of 52% in American Honda sales in Q3 indicates a strong Q4, a time of year when vehicle sales are particularly voluminous due to rebates, discounts, and other incentives. With success being found across current sales as well as future investments, Honda is a winner now and may continue to be as the year progresses.

Company Overview

Honda is primarily an automobile manufacturer but also has considerable investments in motorcycles, power products, marine, aviation, and hydrogen business. Their revenue distribution is as follows:

GlobalData

As expected, the majority of their revenue stems from their automobile businesses, but a considerable share consists of a combination of their various other interests.

Competitive Advantage

Manufacturing Efficiency

Honda dominates the market when it comes to the production of reliable and cost-effective vehicles, largely due to the degree of manufacturing efficiency that they've achieved over their 75 years in business. They employ a process known as 'cell production', which involves manufacturing personnel riding the assembly line along with the specific vehicles that they are building. This speeds up the rate at which each individual unit is produced while also increasing overall plant productivity by 10% compared to that of a conventional line. Honda's Prachinburi plant, located in Thailand, has seen a 10% increase in production productivity since the implementation of the Assembly Revolution Cell, or ARC, line. Other firms have continued to rely on the standard production of their vehicles, utilizing assembly lines that operate in a straight line and involve adding individual parts as the unit moves further down the line. The reason that most have not been able to switch to this more efficient form of assembly lies in the onus of size. ARCs have been used in a variety of other industries that typically produce smaller products. Due to the size of a normal car, implementing this has been seen as impractical, until Honda was the first to pull it off.

Statista

Research & Development

Honda's R&D is what truly drives the firm's ability to stay ahead of other industry competitors. Unlike other companies, this wing is housed separately from any specific department or production group, allowing innovation to occur across a variety of Honda's disciplines, simultaneously. Over the past year, Honda has begun working on VTOL technology for the purposes of space travel. Using this tech, HMC has partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to advance Japan's space exploration efforts. Beyond this, they've developed proprietary hydrogen and electric fuel cells that aim to provide the highest efficiency seen thus far in the EV and alternative fuels market. Via their new 2024 CRV model, these will hit the market fairly soon and have competition only from a prospective Toyota model. With over 852 billion yen invested, Honda recognizes the competitive advantage their R&D department has provided and looks to continue to push the envelope with the goal of building the most efficient human transportation products on the planet. Competitors, such as Nissan, have invested significantly less, around 354.3 billion yen.

Statista

Electric and Alternative Expansion

Electric vehicles are the future, or at least the automobile industry seems to think so. With a variety of manufacturers pledging to go entirely electric within the next 20 to 30 years, what sets Honda apart? I think the honest answer can be found within the firm's willingness to push the envelope and take risks. Notably, ​​Honda's Idling Stop System demanded an internal redesign of their two-wheeled vehicles but eventually resulted in products that were 7-12% more efficient. As I previously mentioned, Honda recently signed a deal with EVGo and Electrify America, providing them access to the largest charging infrastructure in North America. Having committed to going fully electric by 2030, Honda has begun working to set all the pieces in motion for their attempt at establishing dominance in the EV space. In terms of R&D, Honda has developed a variety of proprietary hydrogen and electric battery cells that are allegedly more efficient than what is currently on the market. During 2024, they look to bring these cells to market via a handful of their existing flagship models. A version of the 2024 CR-V will feature hydrogen cells that far surpass the previous Clarity Fuel Cell Systems, which only provided an electric driving range of 47 miles. The new cells no longer demand the same temperature restrictions, boast faster startup times, and, most importantly, cost far less to produce. The demonstration stationary fuel cell unit has a capacity of approximately 500kW, far surpassing competitors like Toyota, who boast capacities of 128kW.

Statista

I see this entrance into the alternative fuels industry impacting HMC's price to a high extent. Honda has historically developed a vast array of reliable products, and considering the volume of R&D being implemented to streamline their EV and AV development, I see them cornering a large part of the affordable side of the market fairly quickly. In 2024, they will offer three vehicles that are "electrified." The hybrid CRV, the hybrid Accord, and the Prologue, all of which are under $30k.

Financials

Honda's 2024 Q1 (March 31st 2023 to June 30th 2023) shows that revenue increased by 20% relative to Q4 of 2023's financial cycle, something management has attributed to a strengthened fixed cost structure. In the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, revenue reached $125.11 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 15.15%. During the quarter ending June 30, 2023, revenue amounted to $32.69 billion, with a 16.25% year-over-year growth. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, Honda Motor Co. reported annual revenue of $127.70 billion, showing a growth rate of 6.97%. A majority of this growth can be attributed to the car industry's recovery from supply chain issues that have been plaguing firms for the past few years. As prices come down due to the stabilization of the chip shortage, automobile purchases as a whole have risen by over 16% within the past year, and the industry has seen a growth rate of 3.01%. Honda's overall supply of vehicle units increased, which allowed for their supply of automobiles, power tools, and, most notably, motorcycles to take increases of 10.6%, 36.4%, and 5.2%, respectively. Looking at HMC's balance sheet, their solvency has stayed consistent over the past year when looking at the ratio of Cash + Cash Equivalents and Total Debt at around 1.24x. Beyond this, both their cash and accounts receivable accounts have grown steadily over the past three years, jumping from 2,862,406,000 to 4,066,906,000 and 2,512,267,000 to 2,959,764,000, respectively. This indicates a consistent degree of financial health and can be reassuring in the case of any unforeseen market event.

HMC's operating margins have also seen mild growth and overall consistency over the past 6 months. From March 2023 to October 2023, there was around a 1.2% growth in this metric, jumping from 5.536% to 6.78%. As their market share in the EV industry increases, and more effort is put into R&D, I believe we can expect to see this margin continue its positive growth.

All numbers across the board indicate strong growth and, I think, can provide investors with a stock that will maintain a strong but potentially slow upward trajectory. I believe that Honda will continue to see growth due to a steady decline in their costs of producing individual units. This will either result in an increase in their per-model margins or a decrease in their prices, both of which will drive revenues and, consequently, the stock price, upwards.

Valuation - HMC

As seen in the DCF below, even with conservative estimates on discount, terminal growth, and projected growth rates, Honda is seen as undervalued by around 30%. While I think that HMC ever reaching a ticker price of $40 is somewhat ambitious, the fact that the company's intrinsic value is so high should be promising to investors. With the current dip in stock price, Honda is a tad farther from its maximum upside value than at any other time over the past month. Other projection firms have similar disparities between the current and intrinsic values of HMC; however, they seem to be more optimistic about growth in the near future, with most intrinsic projections hovering around $44. However, I think that the future revenues of HMC, while continuing to grow, will not increase at the same rate, resulting in the projected intrinsic value being somewhat higher than what I expect it to be after Q3 or Q4.

The risk lies within this very issue. If the demand for cars has been lagging due to supply issues and dwindles in the future, Honda's decrease in sales could result in numbers coming in below what was expected in their projection. The good news, however, is that the original projections for this fiscal year were not adjusted by management despite the strong Q1 numbers, allowing some breathing room for investors in case this were to occur. Figures for revenue, net income, and free cash flow were acquired from Honda's 10-k. Growth rate, terminal growth rate, and discount rate were sourced from Simply Wall Street.

Google Sheets

Risk

There is marketwide apprehension that car purchase demand was unfulfilled during COVID, and the chip shortage is causing the current peak in sales. While there is a legitimate fear that these sales will begin to trend downward as we move into the future, HMC should not be too adversely affected due to two primary reasons: post-COVID/shortage growth and product diversity. Honda's pre-2020 financials indicate that from 2018 to 2019, revenue growth increased by $143.1 billion, up by 3.4% y-o-y. Parallel to this, over 30% of revenue was sourced to Honda's non-automobile products, giving investors a safer investment in the case that car sales do dip in the following years.

Conclusion

HMC is in a comfortable place right now with strong numbers across the board, both YoY as well as within Q1. Despite upward trends and new models rolling out in 2024, the stock price is still undervalued by around 30%. While this intrinsic value may not be realized, HMC is currently dipping after a steady climb, providing investors with a strong opportunity to make some gains when the ticker reverses course. In my opinion, the firm's investments in electric infrastructure and alternative fuels, paired with their focus on strong R&D, will allow HMC to stay green even in the case of lagging supply finally catching up to demand.