RTX Corp.: I'm So Bullish It Hurts

Oct. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)17 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) is facing setbacks with its GTF engines, resulting in short-term financial strain.
  • Despite the engine issues, the company's revenue growth remains solid, and it is committed to maintaining its capital return pledge through 2025.
  • The market's pessimism and overcrowded short position present an attractive entry point, with the potential for 27% annual returns through 2025.
Business transportation industry with profits graph growth.efficiency and potencial.financial increase.vision for success

HAKINMHAN

Introduction

On October 12, I wrote an article titled I Just Made Northrop Grumman My Second-Largest Investment. In that article, I discussed my move to buy more Northrop Grumman (NOC) stocks and my dedication to overweight

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.82K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX, LHX, LMT, NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.65K)
Thanks for the thorough article, and especially for the individual shout out.

I agree with your thesis. RTX and LHX are ranked 10th and 12th in size in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks. Both of these aerospace/defense contractors were purchased as long term bets, and each of their recent short term hiccups sucked the previous unrealized gains out of the positions. I am a tad under water on both of these positions now, even though I added to each of them recently.

I personally believe that LHX is currently positioned to appreciate faster as investors learn how quickly LHX will be able to reduce the debt incurred to buy Aerojet and also see how that acquisition improves considerably the future prospects for LHX.

I anticipate that it might take longer for investors in RTX to learn how quickly RTX will be able to get past the P&W engine issues (both in terms of direct costs of inspection and repair, and costs of concessions to keep customers happy) and return to an upward trajectory for cash flow. My personal view is that RTX is accelerating engine inspections that would have been required in the future anyway, and that as a result cash flow in the future will jump rather than simply return to normal. My conviction for RTX being in our Top 10 Holdings is that RTX has the most diversified mix of product offerings, with critical products to protect the world on land, under the seas, on top of the seas, in outer space and in cyberspace, as well as the best CEO in the sector in Greg Hayes.

The aerospace/defense sector has substantially under-performed the general market year to date, and specific recent events at both RTX and LHX have combined to make these companies especially attractive at their currently depressed prices to enable investors to put new money to work for long term financial returns.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@ndardick I agree with everything you just wrote.

This is my favorite part:

"I personally believe that LHX is currently positioned to appreciate faster as investors learn how quickly LHX will be able to reduce the debt incurred to buy Aerojet and also see how that acquisition improves considerably the future prospects for LHX."

LHX earnings potential is truly mindblowing. We're now looking at a potential 2025E free cash flow yield of 10%!

Also, the comments regarding diversification are spot on. RTX offers the best of both worlds.

Thank you for topping by and for countless valuable comments!
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
Good article. Long RTX ever since the UT breakup.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@mdpath Thanks! Glad to hear you got a good entry price!
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Fully agreed!

NOW is the time to buy RTX.

I copy here my statement from some other thread regarding RTX and some fellow "investors" (would-be) behaviour:

=================

RTX
(1) Would-be-investor:
Stock XYZ is far too expensive. I want a far lower entry point.
(2) Stock XYZ retreats.
(3) Would-be-investor:
Ah, now we are talking. I am waiting, it will go down even more.
(4) Stock XYZ retreats even more.
Would-be-investor: Wait! Something is fishy here.
(5) Stock XYZ falls more
Would-be-investor: Wow. Lucky me! I saw it coming, such a dog stock.
(6) Stock XYZ climbs, issues are solved
Would-be-investor: Not with me, it will fall again.
(7) Stock XYZ reaches ATH
Would-be-investor: see (1)

Lesson:
=>>> don´t time the market, buy constantly your favorite stock after due diligence
=>>> think hard, maybe you better buy treasuries

Best wishes Leo!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:50 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@By_Endurance_We_Conquer Dang, if people keep posting these comments I'll soon be useless on Seeking Alpha ;-)

This is exactly what goes wrong. People pick low-quality stocks and often don't understand the difference between trading and long-term investing.

Thank you for this!
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (1.87K)
@Leo Nelissen
nice try Leo ;-)

YOU will NEVER be useless on Seeking Alpha ! ! !

Leo Nelissen is such a great writer - highly, highly recommended reading and digesting !!!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:56 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@By_Endurance_We_Conquer Haha, thank you, my friend! ;-)
D
Duke fan
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
Thanks for the overview… could not agree more! And have increased my holdings on the dip. With the global situation continuing to deteriorate I believe the defense portion of RTX’s product offerings will have substantial opportunity moving forward.
And… to capture the balance … ETF’s focused on defense holding should do well. GL
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:50 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@Duke fan I've bought for all of my private clients. Everyone loves it, although some are a bit underwater. They are now averaging down.

Thank you for stopping by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

