Introduction

On October 12, I wrote an article titled I Just Made Northrop Grumman My Second-Largest Investment. In that article, I discussed my move to buy more Northrop Grumman (NOC) stocks and my dedication to overweight defense companies in general.

Since last week, four of my top five holdings are defense companies, accounting for 26.8% of my total portfolio. In other words, I did put my money where my mouth is.

Leo Nelissen (Portfolio Top 5 Holdings)

One of my largest defense holdings is the RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, which is the result of a 2020 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon.

The company was one of the first holdings of my new dividend portfolio. I used the pandemic to aggressively buy this aerospace stock. After all, it's my only defense holding with significant commercial exposure. Roughly half of its revenue comes from non-defense sales to the world's largest OEMs, like Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

This year, I was able to step things up, as the market presented us with terrific buying opportunities.

While I am writing this, RTX shares are down 27% year-to-date, trading 30% below their all-time high!

This is an abysmal performance. The S&P 500 is up 12.8% year-to-date!

After shares peaked in 2022 due to slower global growth expectations (in general), the real trouble started when the company announced its 2Q23 earnings.

While the earnings were strong, showing a significant rebound in commercial demand and higher defense orders, the company announced that it had found major issues in its commercial engine segment, run by its Pratt & Whitney segment.

That was also when I decided to use this opportunity to throw more cash at a company that, I believe, will turn into one of my biggest long-term winners. Both from a total return and dividend growth perspective.

Since then, the stock has lost another 15%, as RTX has made everything public. In a special investor call, it explained the cost it would have to deal with and why this would ruin its initial outlook.

The good news is that the problems aren't likely to impact the company's long-term growth outlook or any of its relationships with Airbus and Boeing.

While I cannot sugarcoat what has happened, this article aims to explain why I believe that RTX provides significant long-term value for dividend growth investors.

It's Bad - But Not That Bad

Whenever I write articles that involve major issues at companies that are very important to my portfolio, I can honestly say that I am not biased. I know that defending poor choices will only cost me money in the long term.

The good thing is that I'm convinced that aggressively adding to RTX was one of the smartest moves I made this year.

That said, in the aforementioned Northrop article, I was asked how I would rank the largest defense contractors in the United States. Please note that I had to add Lockheed Martin (LMT) manually to the screenshot, as I forgot to include it in my original answer.

Also, I want to quickly use this opportunity to thank all of my frequent readers and commenters for providing so much food for thought for myself and everyone engaging in interesting discussions!

My decision to put RTX so high is based on two things.

The company's fantastic business model consists of top-tier defense and commercial capabilities that I expect to result in strong long-term free cash flow growth used to boost dividends, buybacks, and spending on innovation. The current issues related to its GTF engines. As much as these issues are a drag on its performance now, the long-term outlook remains strong.

So, what happened?

Essentially, RTX needs to recall some of its key products, resulting in a massive short-term financial impact.

Wall Street Journal

On July 25, during its earnings call, the company mentioned that due to rare conditions in powdered metal, it had to accelerate maintenance for some of its commercial engines.

Less than two months later, on September 11, the company held a special call to put all findings on the table, explaining to investors what was going on so investors and analysts knew what was going on.

CEO Gregory Hayes addressed the root cause of the issue, describing it as a manufacturing escape involving contaminated powdered metal. He explained that a contaminant made it into the powder during a capacity ramp-up in late 2015. The issue was due to microscopic elements that inspection techniques couldn't detect.

They've since introduced an angle scan inspection to identify these anomalies and have made process changes to ensure powder purity.

The company estimates a potential expenditure of up to $7 billion for engine repairs and compensations to airlines. This comes as over 600 Airbus jets will be grounded for inspections in 2024 due to the identified problems.

As investors expected going into the special call, the suspected contamination of metal in certain engine parts makes an accelerated inspection and grounding of planes very important, creating a strain on the availability of fuel-efficient engines.

RTX Corp.

RTX is set to remove and inspect approximately 600 to 700 Pratt engines within the next three years due to the powdered metal-related issue. The inspection is expected to occur primarily within this year and the early part of the next year.

While this issue is already bad, The Wall Street Journal mentioned that it comes on top of some issues that have pressured the company since 2015.

Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan ("GTF") engine has required more maintenance than initially anticipated since its introduction in 2015, particularly in hot climates such as India and the Middle East.

This is impacting planes like the Airbus A320neo. 40% of these planes are powered by P&W engines. The rest use Leap models from a joint venture between General Electric (GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), which also have some reliability issues.

Reuters

RTX expects that 350 Airbus jets will be grounded over the next three years (annually) for accelerated GTF engine expectations.

However, for airline passengers, there is no reason to be worried. It's completely safe to fly with operating GTF or Leap engines. Neither RTX nor any of its customers are taking any risks that could even remotely endanger the safety of its many passengers.

Also, as the data below shows, these issues do not impact revenue growth. It mainly impacts cash due to costs related to maintenance.

Organic growth is expected to remain extremely strong, with an expected growth range between 9% and 10%.

RTX Corp.

With regard to the company's longer-term outlook, the company initially expected to generate $9 billion in free cash flow in 2025. That number has been its target since its mega-merger.

Now, it has adjusted this number by $1.5 billion to $7.5 billion.

Despite this, the company remains committed to its capital return commitment of $33 to $35 billion through the end of 2025!

Let me just conclude by saying that the future of RTX remains bright. Our businesses have leading positions on the highest growth commercial platforms, and our franchises serve the most critical defense priorities. And importantly, we remain highly confident we can deliver on our capital return commitment of $33 billion to $35 billion, from the merger date through the end of 2025. - Greg Hayes - RTX CEO - September 11, Special Call

Furthermore, during the call, the company emphasized that it expects to be done with the majority of costs before the end of 2025. After that, RTX is in a great spot to return back to normal.

The company is also continuing the production and delivery of new GTF engines for customers and does not see major interruptions for airlines as a result of its GTF issue.

RTX will also continue to benefit from ongoing tailwinds in other areas - after all, P&W is just one part of a massive business that now has close to $190 billion in backlog orders!

RTX Corp.

This backlog comes with a 1.34x book-to-bill ratio, meaning for every dollar in finished products, it gets $1.34 in new orders, boosted by a strong global aerospace recovery and new geopolitical challenges like the war in Ukraine.

Unfortunately, we can add the war in Israel to this list, which recently was triggered by horrendous terror attacks.

Tremendous Shareholder Value & 3Q23 Earnings

In light of ongoing tailwinds, UBS made the case that aerospace companies will likely enjoy higher growth due to recovering demand.

As reported by Seeking Alpha:

"As aerospace continues to normalize post-Covid, we see a return to 5%-plus long-term annual growth in global demand to fly, though we expect what people are flying on to evolve," Gavin Parsons, analyst at UBS, said in a research report. "We see strong demand for new large commercial aircraft coupled with undersupply supporting demand for 2,500 annual deliveries by 2030, benefitting original equipment." As airlines obtain new planes, the average age of their fleets will decline and lead to less demand for maintenance and other after-market services, according to UBS. The bank also foresees slowing demand for business jets later this decade as commercial travel gets back to normal following pandemic disruptions.

Wall Street Journal

Citibank also came with positive comments. In this case, aimed at defense companies:

"We continue to expect low-single-digit top-line growth for the [U.S. Department of Defense] and mid-single-digit growth for defense contractors through 2030 as spending mix shifts to the weapons-buying accounts," Jason Gursky, analyst at Citibank, said in an October 9 report. "The events of this past weekend make this outcome more likely, in our view, as they demonstrate that the threat environment to the U.S. and its allies remains high."

Even in the current environment of bad GTF news, analysts expect the company to maintain mid-single-digit annual EBITDA growth and 12% average annual free cash flow growth in the 2023-2025 period.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

It is also important to mention that analysts expect to see $6.5 billion in 2025 free cash flow. The company is guiding for $7.5 billion, as I briefly discussed.

I believe that's a good thing, as the market has priced in a lot of bad news!

The market is so bearish that it has made RTX the most crowded short in the industrial sector, going into 3Q23 earnings!

RTX will report its third-quarter earnings on October 24, 2023, before the market opens.

Analysts are looking for $1.19 in EPS, which is based on six estimates.

Nasdaq

While I do not invest based on short-term expectations, I'm very bullish about the upcoming earnings.

I believe the company has done a great job communicating the issues it is facing. Odds are the market is now fully aware of what additional costs will look like through 2025, which would make any positive comment a tailwind.

Commercial aerospace remains very strong, and new tailwinds in the defense sector could cause the company to upgrade its long-term guidance.

The market is very bearish on RTX. Not only is it down close to 30% year-to-date, but it is also one of the most crowded shorts.

If the company comes out with bullish comments, I have no doubt that investors could reward it with a steep surge in its market cap.

The downside is that RTX reveals new issues related to its GTF problems. While I do not expect that to happen, it's the biggest potential factor that could cause a sell-off after earnings.

It also helps that RTX is attractively valued.

Based on the aforementioned EBITDA and free cash flow growth expectations, RTX is trading at just 9.5x 2025E EBITDA.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Applying a conservative multiple of 12.5x EBITDA would result in a fair price of $96, which is 31% above the current price.

This is based on a net leverage ratio of 2.5x, which includes pension liabilities and minority interest. The company has a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A-range.

When using earnings estimates and a return to a normal valuation, we could even make the case that RTX has the potential to return 27% annually through 2025 (this number is visible in the chart below)!

As we can see in the chart below:

The company is expected to accelerate earnings growth to more than 17% by 2025.

The company is trading below 15x earnings.

Its 10-year normalized price/earnings ratio is 17.9x.

While the biggest part of the past ten years is based on the United Technologies valuation, the new RTX Corporation has a better growth profile, which means we can use the normalized valuation.

FAST Graphs (Author Annotations)

While I am not going to promise that RTX will return 27% per year through 2027, this data shows that the company has a terrific valuation, which is why I've been buying so aggressively.

It also needs to be said that RTX has a 3.2% dividend yield!

This dividend is backed by a 45% payout ratio, a BBB+ credit rating, and high expected future growth.

When adding that a potential $7.5 billion 2025 free cash flow result indicates a 7% free cash flow yield, investors are in for strong future dividend growth and buybacks.

For now, however, I expect dividend growth to remain subdued due to cash outflows related to the GTF issues.

But that's OK. After all, we now get to buy RTX with a 3.2% yield.

Having said all of this, RTX is one of my highest-conviction investments.

Takeaway

In a turbulent market, I doubled down on Raytheon Technologies, and here's why: While the company faced significant setbacks with its GTF engines, I firmly believe that it remains a compelling long-term investment.

RTX's combination of top-tier defense and commercial capabilities sets the stage for robust free cash flow growth, supporting dividends and innovation.

Despite short-term financial strain due to engine issues, the company's revenue growth remains solid. RTX is committed to maintaining its capital return pledge through 2025.

The market's pessimism and overcrowded short position present an attractive entry point, especially considering the company's attractive valuation.

With the potential for 27% annual returns through 2025, RTX offers a bright outlook.

Furthermore, the 3.2% dividend yield, supported by a low payout ratio, solid credit rating, and future growth prospects, makes RTX a compelling choice.

While near-term dividend growth may be tempered, long-term investors could see substantial long-term returns, making RTX one of my highest-conviction investments.