Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Infrastructure Has Tumbled - What Is Next

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure has experienced a significant drop in stock price due to an increase in long-term interest rates.
  • BIP's leverage is a concern, but the majority of its debt is investment grade and has fixed interest rates.
  • The success of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex could significantly impact BIP's cash flows and reduce interest expense as a share of EBITDA.
  • The stock seems oversold and partial recovery to the low thirties may be expected. It may be triggered by the shortly coming increase in distributions.

Petrochemical Plant Illuminated at Dusk

Bim

I have received several requests to revisit Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) that I covered recently. Initially, I wanted to do it after the Q3 results. But BIP's drop has been too painful for investors to wait.

I issued a

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.41K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Sane Man
Today, 5:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.16K)
7 profitable years of ownership for me wiped out in a 3 week span. Until this year BIP had outperformed the S&P during that time frame—no more but I’ll take an almost 6% yield and ride this out. I bought more at the bell on Friday and will probably add a bit more as it’s already a full position and I own a lot in the infrastructure/utilities CEF space as well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIP

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIP

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.