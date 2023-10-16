Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPYI: Promising Start But Wait For More Data

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • The Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF is a BuyWrite active ETF that utilizes a proprietary 'data-driven' call option strategy.
  • SPYI pays an attractive 12.2% distribution yield while delivering a strong 18.8% total return in the past year.
  • My only concern with SPYI is its short operating history, as there is simply not enough data to assess the sustainability of SPYI's investment process.

Money on the edge

PM Images

There is a growing plethora of investment funds utilizing options to either protect downside, enhance returns, or generate income. One new entrant is the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI).

The SPYI ETF has been able to

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.84K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 5:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.88K)
thank you for the article !

Do you believe the distributions will be mainly classified as ROC. ( Return of capital )?

This is an important question for your non-resident alien followers, as ROC distributions receive a favourable tax benefit, namely not subject to deductions for WHT.

thank you again

cheers

good luck
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPYI

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.