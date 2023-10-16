PM Images

There is a growing plethora of investment funds utilizing options to either protect downside, enhance returns, or generate income. One new entrant is the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI).

The SPYI ETF has been able to deliver strong total returns and high distribution yield in the past year, outperforming its BuyWrite peers by utilizing a proprietary 'data-driven' call option strategy.

However, without more data and disclosures on how this outperformance is achieved, it is difficult to determine if SPYI's strategy is sustainable. I rate the SPYI ETF a hold and recommend investors keep an eye on the fund, to see how it performs in different market environments.

Fund Overview

The Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF is an actively managed ETF that aims to fully replicate the holdings of the S&P 500 Index while using a 'data-driven' call option strategy to generate premium income and participate in the upside to equity markets.

The SPYI ETF was recently launched in August 2022 and does not have a long operating history. It has garnered $343 million in assets and charges a 0.68% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - SPYI overview (neosfunds.com)

Strategy

The disclosure on the strategy of the SPYI ETF is a little opaque. The prospectus only states that the SPYI ETF invests in a portfolio of stocks that make up the S&P 500 Index and a call option strategy that involves a mix of written call options and long call options, although generally, the fund aims to generate a net credit (i.e. the premiums received from written options will be greater than that of bought options).

Furthermore, the SPYI ETF seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favourable tax treatment as 'Section 1256 Contracts'. Under IRS rules, each section 1256 contract held at year-end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the contracts produce capital gain or loss, they are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the SPYI ETF may employ tax loss harvesting strategies to minimize realized gains on equities and options.

Portfolio Holdings

As per the fund's mandate, the SPYI ETF holds the stocks in the S&P 500 Index. As of October 16, 2023, the fund has also written monthly call options that expire in November, at 4,380 and 4,435 strike (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - SPYI holdings (Author created with data from holdings report)

Currently, the S&P 500 Index is trading at 4,328, so these options are roughly 2.5% and 1.2% out of the money ("OTM"). Furthermore, each tranche of options cover 320 contracts or roughly $138 million in notional, so the SPYI ETF has overwritten ~80% of the notional of the fund.

Returns

The SPYI ETF has performed well in the short time it has been in operation, returning 11.8% YTD 2023 and 18.8% on a 1 year basis compared to 13.1% and 21.6%, respectively, for the S&P 500 Index (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - SPYI historical returns (neosfunds.com)

BuyWrite Underperforms In The Long Run

Readers should note that by design, BuyWrite strategies like SPYI will underperform the underlying asset over the long run, as the strategy inherently trades upside for premium income. For example, a strategy that systematically sells at the money ("ATM") calls on the S&P 500 Index will have given up 64% of monthly returns, since historically, the S&P 500 Index monthly returns distribution is positively skewed (Figure 4). The key is whether the premiums received adequately compensates for giving up the upside.

Figure 4 - S&P 500 Index monthly returns distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

Over the long run, since markets tend to rise, BuyWrite strategies tend to underperform. For example, the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), one of the longest operating BuyWrite strategies on the market that writes ATM options on the S&P 500 Index, has delivered cumulative total returns of 75.3% compared to 204.1% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - XYLD has underperformed S&P 500 over the long run (Seeking Alpha)

Distribution & Yield

The SPYI ETF pays a very attractive monthly distribution with trailing 12 month distribution of $5.76 / share or 12.2% yield (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SPYI distribution (Seeking Alpha)

SPYI vs. Peers

Comparing the SPYI ETF to other peer BuyWrite ETFs and closed-end funds ("CEF") in the market, the SPYI ETF does look intriguing.

First, on the fund structure, the SPYI ETF charges a 0.68% expense ratio, which is on the low side compared to peers, especially funds that 'dynamically' adjust their overwriting like the Main BuyWrite ETF (BUYW) and the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - SPYI vs. peers (Author created with data from Morningstar and Seeking Alpha)

Yet the SPYI ETF has the strongest YTD performance and one of the strongest 1 year return compared to peers.

Finally, the SPYI ETF pays the highest trailing distribution yield at 12.2%, even higher than the XYLD ETF that sells ATM options and thus has one of the weakest total returns (in a rising market like the one in the past year, selling ATM options gives up a lot of the upside capture for high premium dollars). So the SPYI ETF appears to have achieved the impossible task of strong total returns and high distribution yield.

The only downside I see with the SPYI strategy is its short operating history. We have yet to see how the SPYI ETF performs in a down market. Furthermore, since the SPYI ETF is an actively managed fund, it must inevitably depend on the manager to make 'active' bets to achieve its outperformance. Without more details on the actual strategies employed, it is hard for analysts like myself to gauge the sustainability of the investment process.

Conclusion

The Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF is a new entrant in the BuyWrite ETF space. The SPYI ETF invests in a portfolio that replicates the S&P 500 Index plus a 'data-driven' call option strategy that sells and buys call options.

So far, the SPYI ETF appears to have achieved the impossible task of delivering strong total returns and high distribution yield in a strong underlying market. Without more disclosure in how this feat was achieved, I am not yet ready to assign a buy rating to the SPYI ETF. However, I am definitely putting the SPYI ETF onto my watchlist to see how the strategy performs in different market environments.