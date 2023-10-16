Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ClearBridge Q3 2023 Commentary

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • We believe the toughest test for investors lies in the coming quarters as fiscal stimulus and consumer resilience fade while the lagged effects of monetary tightening take hold.
  • Any tailwind from higher fiscal spending could be weakened or nonexistent should government spending caps go into effect. The other lever to stave off a slowdown, monetary easing, also appears to be off the table as the Fed remains hamstrung by inflation and a tight labor market.
  • Any tailwind from higher fiscal spending could be weakened or nonexistent should government spending caps go into effect. The other lever to stave off a slowdown, monetary easing, also appears to be off the table as the Fed remains hamstrung by inflation and a tight labor market.

Stock exchange market and investment, blockchain crypto currency finance stock price graph chart with business district city building background

Thinkhubstudio

By Jeffrey Schulze, CFA

The Long View: The Crux

Soft Landing Skepticism Warranted as Macro Cracks Emerge

Investing and mountain climbing are both judged by the ability to move higher. The journey higher is never smooth, and experienced climbers understand

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.77K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEM36.271.23%
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.Post. 36.270.00%
EMO32.170.69%
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity FundPost. 32.170.00%
CTR32.400.92%
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR Fund Inc.Post. 32.400.00%
CBA-0.00%
ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc
SHRAX104.08-0.45%
ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund A
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.