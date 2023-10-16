I Was Wrong: Sell Everything; Mega Cap Tech Stocks Could Continue Correcting

michaelbwatkins

I recently published an article warning about "selling everything." However, the market situation has deteriorated due to the recent "Black Swan" event.

U.S. aircraft carriers are the most effective conventional (non-nuclear) deterrent force globally—the U.S. just sent a second carrier group, the USS Eisenhower, and its supporting warships to the Mediterranean. This dynamic puts the U.S.'s deterrent forces within striking distance of the Middle Eastern countries bordering Israel.

Why is the U.S. taking such extraordinary measures?

The IDF plans to launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip (as of 10/15/2023), targeting Gaza City and Hamas leadership. The operation should include tens of thousands of soldiers ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the "enclave's" current leadership. The ultimate goal is to wipe out Hamas's top political and military hierarchy.

While the unclassified plans may seem straightforward, this operation is exceptionally challenging. Gaza City has a population of around 600,000, and the Gaza Strip is home to about two million Palestinians. Unfortunately, the collateral damage from the operation will impact many lives.

The Conflict Is Destabilizing The Region

Iran, a country that supports Hamas and Hezbollah, has called on Islamic and Arab countries to form a united front against Israel. Iran is exploiting the volatile situation, threatening to expand the current conflict into a regional one. Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, entered or were in the process of making history normalization agreements with Israel. Israel's neighboring countries, Egypt and Jordan, also enjoyed mutually beneficial diplomatic and security relations that contributed to regional security and stability for years.

Now, we see sharp divisions occurring in the Arab world. The United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and Bahrain have entered the Abraham Accords with Israel and issued statements condemning Hamas. On the other hand, Qatar and other nations have adopted a language similar to Hamas. Perhaps most importantly, Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally and arguably the most influential country in the region, was in the process of normalizing relations with Israel. However, now that the conflict has broken out, Saudi Arabia could express support for Palestine to maintain its leadership role in the Arab world.

Therefore, uncertainty is rising, threatening oil production and shipping stability. Additionally, we may see the conflict escalate beyond Israel's borders, impacting inflation and affecting global growth negatively as we advance. Furthermore, appetite is growing for safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold, and treasuries, negatively impacting demand for risk assets such as growth stocks and tech equities.

The Nasdaq In Trouble

Invesco QQQ Trust "The Nasdaq 100 ETF" (QQQ) is at risk of taking another leg lower here. QQQ surged by a staggering 50% in about a seven-month time frame. Yes, Nasdaq stocks came off extreme lows, and yes, AI hype was involved on the way up. However, since the blowoff top in mid-July, the technical image looks increasingly negative.

We see several lower lows and lower highs developing, and the 50-day MA is trending downward now. We also see the RSI and CCI making lower highs, implying that the technical moment is worsening. Furthermore, the full stochastic is turning downward, suggesting the market could go for another leg lower soon.

If the critical $355-350 support level breaks down, QQQ could drop to the $335-330 support point, right around the crucial 200-day moving average. This technical decline would equate to a drop of roughly 15% from the recent top in July, implying that we are still in a constructive bull market.

Top QQQ Holdings

The QQQ has the usual suspects as its top holdings, and its makeup is exceptionally similar to the Nasdaq 100, which is why I refer to it as the Nasdaq 100 ETF. The top nine mega-cap tech companies account for approximately 50% of the ETF's weight. Despite having the highest-quality tech companies globally, many tech giants trade at high P/E ratios. Moreover, some tech juggernauts are still undergoing technical corrections that need to complete their course.

For instance - Apple (AAPL)

Apple is the most significant QQQ holding, accounting for about 11% of its weight. We see lower lows and lower highs here, and if the downtrend continues, we may see Apple drop to around the $150 support range. Apple is also terribly expensive, offering minimal growth and trading at a forward P/E ratio of around 30. If the stock corrects to the $150 level, it will still have a relatively frothy forward P/E of 25.

Then there is Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft is the second most significant QQQ holding, accounting for nearly 10% of the ETF's weight. Microsoft is also in a clear downtrend and likely has more downside ahead. If support around $310 breaks down, Microsoft could swoosh down, filling the gap around the $275 range. Microsoft is also highly costly, trading at a forward P/E of around 30. A drop to the $275 level would reset Microsoft's valuation to a much healthier forward P/E in the 25x range.

Number Three - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)

I own Alphabet's stock, and its technical image and valuation are much healthier than Apple's and Microsoft's. Its class A and class C shares account for over 6% of the QQQ's weight. We see the RSI making a lower high despite the stock price's recent peak, implying that technical momentum is fading and a correction could occur here. It's normal to expect a 10-15% correction in Google here, implying the stock could fall back to the $125-120 zone soon. This dynamic would decrease Google's valuation to only about 20 times earnings, creating an excellent long-term buying opportunity in Alphabet's shares.

Amazon (AMZN) Could Correct Further

Amazon is an excellent company, and I own its stock. Amazon accounts for approximately 5% of the QQQ's weight. Despite its significant long-term potential, Amazon's stock can continue correcting, especially in this challenging macroeconomic environment. If selling pressure accelerates, Amazon's decline should continue, leading to a significant buying opportunity in the $115-110 range.

Nvidia (NVDA) Could Experience A Fall

Nvidia is the king of AI, but the stock is also massively overbought on a technical basis. We've seen Nvidia trending sideways in recent months, and we could have a (near-term) bearish head and shoulders pattern developing here. If the $400 level breaks down, Nvidia could drop to the $350-320 buy-in range, closing the unfilled gap from several months ago. With a forward P/E of about 42 and 21 times this year's sales estimates, Nvidia is one of the (seemingly) more expensive stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and may be due for a more significant correction.

Top Five Stocks - 37% of the Weight

These top five stocks equate to 37% of the QQQ's weight, and the other top holdings like Tesla (TSLA), Meta Platforms (META), and others could continue correcting. Aside from the (near-term) bearish technical factors and the increased uncertainties due to the escalating Middle East conflict, other fundamental factors suggest the pullback is not over yet.

Other fundamental concerns include and are not limited to:

Recent hotter-than-expected inflation readings CPI/PPI.

Recent better-than-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report.

The Fed's "higher interest rates for longer" plan.

Fears over a potential upcoming recession.

Relatively high stock valuations.

High Treasury rates.

The strong dollar.

Exceptionally high mortgage and other consumer rates.

Record debt all across the board.

Higher and higher oil prices.

Possible "sell the news" earnings season, and more.

The Bottom Line: Could be More Downside Ahead

While I am bullish on high-quality tech stocks in the intermediate and long term, there are many concerns for equities in the near term. The stock market doesn't like uncertainty, and there are many unknowns to deal with. On top of the "uncertain" dynamic, the top five stocks in the Nasdaq 100 account for 37% of the index's weight. Some mega-cap tech stocks have grown expensive and have negative technical images, suggesting the correction could take another leg lower in the coming weeks and days. Therefore, we should implement strategies to minimize the downside while increasing yield and improving portfolio performance.

Steps to Take

Implement hedging strategies - Covered Calls Dividends ("CCDs"), put options on specific positions, and collar plays. We can implement options strategies to improve yield and profit from falling stocks in our portfolio.

Note: I plan to publish a new CCD article for our group tomorrow.

Decreasing risk and rotation- We can reduce risk by rotating away from specific risk-oriented sectors like high-valuation tech and toward energy, gold, materials, non-discretionaries, and defense stocks.

Diversify - We should be well-diversified here. It's essential to have a solid mixture of stocks and have all of your eggs in one basket. Sectors like energy, gold miners, and others counterweigh more growth-oriented stocks and tech equities.

Increase dry powder - We should consider improving dry powder reserves by collecting options premiums, selling non-essential equities, and temporarily reducing holdings in specific companies that may decline substantially during a correction phase.

Prepare for the buying opportunity - Despite the probability of near-term volatility, we are in a bull market, and there should be ample buying opportunities in the coming weeks.

Several Stocks Hated By The Market Right Now

There are several high-quality stocks that the market detests right now. These are excellent companies, but the market continues punishing specific stocks due to the negative sentiment.

Here are my top five favorite "severely hated stocks by the market:"

1. Match (MTCH) - Match is a vast online dating conglomerate with hundreds of millions of users across various platforms, including Match.com, Tinder, and others. Match is dirt cheap, trading below 11 times next year's EPS estimates (consensus). This stock could be worth $50 billion in a few years instead of $10 billion. Match trades 81% below its recent ATH.

2. Block (SQ) - Block has significant revenue and EPS growth momentum, trading at only 17 times next year's EPS estimates. The stock trades at its lowest level in around six years, down by 85% from its ATH.

3. Zoom (ZM) - The market highly detests this stock, as the growth has slowed, and there is increased competition in the space. However, the estimate pendulum may have swung too far in the opposite direction, as Zoom can deliver better growth than the market expects. Zoom also has the valuation of a value stock now, trading around 14 times EPS estimates. Zoom trades 89% below its ATH achieved in 2020.

4. PayPal (PYPL) - We know about PayPal's story. Poor management decisions, changing leadership, worsening growth prospects, and more. However, PayPal is still a dominant player in its space and can become the turnaround story of the decade. Also, PayPal trades at a P/E ratio below ten relative to next year's consensus EPS estimates. Now, that's beyond dirt cheap, and the stock is down by 82% from its ATH in 2021.

5. Sea Limited (SE) - Sea Limited may be a lesser-known company, as it is Singapore-based. However, Sea Ltd is an exceptional company (similar to Amazon) that operates primarily in South East Asia. It's also growing its digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games and esports operations. Sea Ltd has a P/E ratio below 20 and trades 88% below its ATH in 2021.

These five stocks should go much higher in the intermediate and longer term and have the potential to appreciate by severalfold over the next 2-3 years. I own stock in all five companies.