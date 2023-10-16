Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Prophets Of Doom

Oct. 16, 2023 5:44 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, UUP, USDU, UDN, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, RQI, RNP, RFI, NRO, JRS, DRN, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, REK, VRAI, IARAX, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, COPX, JJCTF, CPER, COPJ, COPP:CA, CHRG, DBP
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • The CPI report didn’t seem to have much impact with rates little changed an hour after the report but bond selling was persistent all day.
  • We think we are in the midst of a secular change in the trend for inflation and interest rates. The downtrend in rates that started in the early '80s appears to be over.
  • With interest rates coming down, real estate finally had a small recovery. They’re still down a little year-over-year but the move last week shows how much this asset class can move if rates stop rising.

investment analysis inflation economic chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

I said a couple of years ago that I thought that once all the distortions were past, we’d be back to where we started prior to COVID, but with more debt. The decade from 2010 to 2020 was the slowest

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.23K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV28.66-0.82%
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETFPost. 28.66-0.00%
AFMC23.31-0.98%
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFPost. 23.310.00%
AFSM23.30-1.24%
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETFPost. 23.30-0.00%
ARKK37.77-1.85%
ARK Innovation ETFPre. 37.68-0.24%
AVUV75.80-0.72%
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETFPost. 75.800.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.