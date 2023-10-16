Andres Victorero

ETF Overview

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) owns a portfolio of investment grade international treasury bonds. The fund has minimal credit risk as it only owns international treasuries with investment grade credit ratings. However, its yield rate of about 3% is not attractive versus U.S. treasury rate and may not be a good choice for income investors. It has also suffered much greater decline than U.S. treasury funds due to a strengthening U.S. dollar in the past year. Nevertheless, as inflation pressure eases both in the U.S. and globally, the Federal Reserve and many central banks around the world will eventually be able to ease their monetary policies. This should result in a weakening U.S. dollar and a meaningful rally in the bond market. Hence, we believe now is a good time to own BWX to capture meaningful capital appreciation in the next few years.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

BWX has declined significantly since 2021

BWX has reached its historical high in early 2021 following monetary easing policies by many major central banks around the world in 2020 due to economic uncertainties caused by Covid-19. Unfortunately, inflationary pressures increased throughout 2021 and 2022. As a result, BWX's fund price started to decline in 2021 and it has worsened in 2022. Although the fund has rebounded in late 2022 but it has since continued to trend lower in 2023 and is now near the trough reached last year. The fund has lost over 32% of its value from the peak reached in early 2021.

YCharts

BWX's portfolio of investment grade treasury bonds is safe with low default rates

There are instances of government debts that defaults. However, this usually happens only to countries with low credit ratings. BWX's portfolio only contain investment grade international treasuries. As can be seen from the table below, A-graded bonds represent about 84.5% of BWX's total portfolio. Only about 15.5% of BWX's portfolio are treasuries that are BAA ratings, the lowest credit rating of investment grade bonds. Therefore, BWX's portfolio appears to be quite safe.

SPDR Website

To help readers gauge this risk, below is a chart that shows the number of sovereign bond defaults in the past 4 decades. As can be seen from the chart, these countries usually have non-investment grade credit ratings. Fortunately, BWX's portfolio of investment grade treasuries do not include any of these countries. Therefore, we think the risk is low.

Reuters

Interest yield not attractive relative to U.S. treasury yield

BWX has a 30-day SEC yield of about 3%. Given that it has an average duration of about 9.6 years, we will compare BWX's yield with the 10-year treasury yield. As of October 14, 2023, 10-year U.S. treasury rate is about 4.6%. Therefore, BWX's rate of 3% is much lower than U.S. treasury rate. Therefore, for investors seeking only interest income, U.S. treasuries appears to be a better choice than BWX.

We believe this rate difference between U.S. treasuries and international treasuries is primarily due to the less aggressive rate hikes of central banks of many other countries, especially countries with solid credit ratings since 2022. For example, Japanese treasuries which represent about 23% of BWX's total portfolio has not even ended its quantitative easing policy nor hike its rate. Although European Central Bank has hiked the rate quite aggressively since the second half of 2022, its current rate is still lower than the rate in the United States.

Currency rate is another big factor that affects the return

This less aggressive rate hikes by many other countries cannot explain why BWX has decline so much since 2021. As can be seen from the chart below, BWX declined by more than 33% since the peak in 2021. In contrast, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) only declined by 17.75%.

YCharts

We believe a big factor that contributes to BWX's decline is the strength of the U.S. dollar. As can be seen from the chart below, BWX's fund price is inversely correlated to the strength of the U.S. dollar. As we know, the strength of the U.S. dollar is often being impacted by the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. As the Federal Reserve raises rate, the U.S. dollar often strengthens and vice versa. Therefore, the strength of the U.S. dollar was a big factor behind BWX's decline.

YCharts

Is this a good time to own BWX?

Based on our analysis, BWX may not be the best investment vehicle for investors seeking solely interest income right now as its yield appears to be much lower than the 10-year U.S treasury yield. Instead, BWX may be more suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation. We believe if the inflation pressure eases, and the U.S. dollar weakens, BWX's fund price may rise considerably. We think this rise in fund price will likely happen in 2024 and continue through 2025.

A weakening U.S. dollar usually happens when the Federal Reserve lower its fund rate. For this to happen, inflation needs to be under control. Fortunately, U.S. inflation is showing signs of easing as annual inflation rate has dropped from above 8% last year to 3.7% last month. As inflation pressure continues to ease, the Federal Reserve will eventually have room to relax its monetary policy. This should result in a weakening U.S. dollar.

Similarly, inflation is expected to trend lower in several major global markets. As can be seen from the table below, Japan's inflation rate is expected to be about 3.1% in September and this inflation rate is expected to trend lower to 1.9% and 1.6% by the end of 2024 and 2025 respectively. Similarly, in the Euro Area, inflation rate is expected to drop from the current level of 4.3% to 2.3% and 2.1% by the end of 2024 and 2025 respectively. In U.K., inflation rate is also expected to drop from the current level of 6.7% to 2.5% and 1.7% by the end of 2024 and 2025 respectively. Treasuries from these 3 markets accounts for nearly 63% of BWX's total portfolio. Declining inflation rates should result in lower treasury yields. This in turn will result in higher bond prices. Hence, BWX's fund price should eventually move higher from the current level.

Current Inflation Rate Projected inflation in end of 2024 Projected inflation in end of 2025 Percentage of BWX's portfolio Japan 3.1% 1.9% 1.6% 23.0% Euro Area 4.3% 2.3% 2.1% 35% U.K. 6.7% 2.5% 1.7% 4.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics website, Created by author

Investor Takeaway

For investors wishing to capture some capital appreciations, BWX is a suitable choice. The fund should benefit from a weakening U.S. dollar and the drop in global inflationary pressure in the next few years. Hence, we see possible meaningful capital appreciations through 2025.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.