Broadcom: A Great Dividend Stock For The Next Decade

Oct. 17, 2023 9:32 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)1 Comment
Mark Roussin
Summary

  • Broadcom offers strong growth potential and a growing dividend, with a focus on AI-related revenues.
  • The company's financials show increasing revenues, operating income, and free cash flow.
  • While AVGO stock has performed well, its valuation may be a concern, suggesting that investors should be patient and look for entry points on pullbacks.
Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

When it comes to dividend stocks, there are a lot of great options out there from low yield, moderate yield, or even high-yield stocks. Low yield dividend stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT

Mark Roussin
9.95K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

jsbrown1209
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (85)
Long AVGO....and happy.
