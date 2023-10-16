Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocuSign: Buy The Dip Aggressively

Oct. 16, 2023 9:30 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.31K Followers

Summary

  • DocuSign's promising FQ2'24 performance warrants another upgrade in our rating to a Buy, especially made sweeter by the improved upside potential from these depressed levels.
  • It continues to lead the global electronic signature industry with 77.64% in market share, despite its zero moat and the intensifying competition from multiple players.
  • The management's intensified R&D efforts suggest that DOCU is also looking to aggressively expand its TAM beyond the current Professional Services, potentially boosting its growth ahead.
  • While we may cautiously rate DOCU stock as a Buy, interested investors may want to monitor its movement for a little longer, since it is currently retesting the critical IPO support level.
Money flying off stack of bills in man"s hand

PM Images

We previously covered DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in December 2022, discussing the stock's excellent execution despite the intense competition and uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

We had also upgraded our stance from the original Sell rating in July 2022 to a Hold rating

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.31K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
Today, 10:16 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (295)
Adobe is the elephant in the room. Could you see an acquisition attempt?
D
Dividend payer
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (2.42K)
Great product. Valuation seems reasonable for newish Tech. But what of the competition?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOCU

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOCU

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.