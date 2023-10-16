PM Images

We previously covered DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in December 2022, discussing the stock's excellent execution despite the intense competition and uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

We had also upgraded our stance from the original Sell rating in July 2022 to a Hold rating by December 2022, attributed to the management's convincing execution and raised guidance then.

In this article, we will be discussing DOCU's promising FQ2'24 performance, warranting another upgrade in our rating to a Buy, especially made sweeter by the improved upside potential from these depressed levels.

The DOCU Investment Thesis Looks Even More Promising At This Dip

DOCU's Market Share

Use Sign House

DOCU continues to lead the global electronic signature industry in 2023, with 77.64% in market share. This is an impressive feat indeed, despite its zero moat and the intensifying competition from multiple players, including Adobe (ADBE) amongst others.

Perhaps this is why the company has been able to report growing FQ2'24 revenues of $687.69M (+3.9% QoQ/ +10.5% YoY) with a robust pricing power at gross margins of 79% (-0.5 points QoQ/ +0.8 YoY).

DOCU's product offerings prove to be sticky as well, particularly demonstrated by the sustained growth in its subscription revenues to $669.36M (+4.7% QoQ/ +7% YoY) and expanding back log to $1.9B (+5.5% QoQ/ +11.7% YoY).

This further underlines the importance of its R&D efforts at $135.96M (+17.8% QoQ/ +7.4% YoY) by the latest quarter, comprising a consistent ~18% of its top-line thus far.

This is especially since the management has strategically launched new features/ functionalities to differentiate its offerings from its rivals:

We continue to expand our identity verification portfolio announcing the global launch of Liveness Detection for ID Verification... leveraging AI-powered biometric checks to prevent identity spoofing which results in more accurate verification without the signee being present. In July, Web Forms became available on DocuSign FedRAMP moderate environment, which unlocks new possibilities for our federal state and local government customers to digitize their forms. This quarter we also announced that DocuSign Monitor is now available to our CLM customers. We are seeing large marquee organizations across industries, including tech and finance, like DocuSign CLM to transform how they automate their end-to-end agreement processes across their entire enterprise. (Seeking Alpha)

DOCU's Customer By Industry

Apps Run The World

These efforts suggest that DOCU is looking to aggressively expand its TAM beyond the current Professional Services, which has been estimated to comprise up to 27.9% of its customer base.

While the company has only recorded near break-even operating margins of 1.3% (-2.8 points QoQ/ -4.7 YoY) by the latest quarter, investors must also note that the management has been able to make good use of its robust balance sheet with a net cash of $1.44B (+11.6% QoQ/ +45.4% YoY).

Thanks to the elevated interest rate environment, the DOCU management has recorded an excellent annualized interest income of $69.8M (+42.4% QoQ/ +1,645% YoY) from its short-term investments.

With the Fed expecting a normalized 2% inflation rate only by 2026, we may see its liquidity improve from henceforth, significantly aided by its zero debts, assuming that the management is able to maintain its robust cost optimizations thus far.

So, Is DOCU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DOCU Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, the DOCU stock has moderated from its hyper-pandemic peaks, with its FWD valuations still somewhat in-line with its 1Y means.

The consensus forward estimates remain promising, with a top and bottom line CAGR of +8.1% and +13.9% through FY2026, though normalized compared to its historical CAGR of +42% and +121.10% between FY2018 and FY2022, respectively.

Perhaps this is why the DOCU stock's FWD P/E valuation has also moderated from its 2020 peak of 503.84x, 2021 peak of 267.11x, and 2022 peak of 76.75x, with the current 15.95x being well below the sector median FWD P/E of 21.93x.

Then again, we are cautiously optimistic that the stock may be able to sustain its FWD P/E valuations, since the same profitable growth has also been projected for its peer, ADBE, implying the robust consumer demand for SaaS moving forward.

Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

In addition, we believe that DOCU is trading near its fair value of $42.26, based on the consensus FY2024 adj EPS estimates of $2.65 (+3.4% YoY) and its FWD P/E of 15.95x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 (CY2025) adj EPS estimates of $3.00, we are also looking at a long-term price target of $47.85, implying that the stock still has a more than decent upside potential of +18.2% from current levels.

DOCU 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

On the one hand, DOCU has raised its FY2024 revenue guidance to $2.735B (+8.7% YoY), compared to its previous guidance of $2.72B (+8.3% YoY), warranting the stock's moderate rally during the previous FQ2'24 earnings call then.

On the other hand, it has also lost much of its hyper-pandemic gains, with the stock also retesting its critical IPO support levels of $40s, potentially implying more volatility in the near-term.

While the short interest of 4.55% may still be reasonable, it remains to be seen how things may develop over the next two months, prior to its upcoming FQ3'24 earnings call in December 2023.

As a result of its uncertain prospects, while we may cautiously re-rate DOCU as a Buy, interested investors may want to monitor the stock's movement for a little longer, before adding according to their risk appetite and dollar cost averages.

Two notes of warning here.

DOCU's correction may not be over yet, based on the stock's lower lows and lower highs since the February 2023 peak. Due to the potential capital losses, investors must size their portfolios accordingly.

In addition, anyone hoping for a return of its hyper-pandemic growth rates may be sorely disappointed, since the COVID-19 pandemic is an extreme black swan event.