Macy's: Still Being Dumped On

Oct. 16, 2023 7:28 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)1 Comment
Summary

  • Macy's is undervalued and trading as if the company is going out of business.
  • The department store retailer has made significant changes to its business model, but weak sales and recession fears are impacting its stock price.
  • Macy's owns a valuable real estate portfolio, but the market is not giving the stock much benefit for these assets.
  • The stock trades below 4x FY23 EPS targets, though the numbers could get cut.
Macy"s Herald Square Store

ozgurdonmaz

A lot of the department store stocks now trade as if the companies are going out of business while a retailer like Macy's (NYSE:M) continues to guide towards strong profits. The market often extrapolates current weakness into future

Comments (1)

S
Select 65
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (378)
Good article!………..I think your talking points are spot on!………Also, Macy’s dividend yield of over 6% at this ridiculously low share price makes it easy to be patient until market sentiment improves……….Macy’s is an iconic worldwide brand that will flourish in the future……….A no-brainer BUY at today’s price.
