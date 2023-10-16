Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Floor & Decor: Its Impressive Growth Story Is On Pause

Oct. 16, 2023 7:32 AM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)HD, LL, LOW
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Floor & Decor has shown strong financial growth, with a CAGR of +27% in revenue and +34% in EBITDA.
  • FND is a highly attractive growth business with a compelling omnichannel approach and a PRO solution for larger clients.
  • It operates a low-cost business model with an efficient supply chain and aggressive store growth. We see its current trajectory as sustainable.
  • The current macroeconomic environment, including softening house prices and declining consumer affordability, may lead to negative comparable growth and share price stagnation.
  • The Company's valuation is at the top-end of reasonable, which given the macroeconomic environment, makes the stock a hold in our view.

Cozy modern living room interior with leather armchair and decoration room on empty dark blue wall background.

Vanit Janthra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • FND is a highly attractive growth business. The company is expanding its national presence aggressively, underpinned by an underrated business model that focuses on supply chain management and "doing the small

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.5K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FND

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FND

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.