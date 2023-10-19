Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 REITs That Should Likely Soar

Oct. 19, 2023 8:05 AM ETARE, CCI, O, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ6 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have crashed due to rising interest rates.
  • We think that this is a historic buying opportunity.
  • We highlight two REITs that present 50%+ upside potential.
Possbile Opportunities Ahead.

chaofann

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Many investors like the idea of contrarianism, or going against the crowd. And we all know that in order to be a successful investor, we must at least sometimes, in some ways, embrace contrarian ways of thinking.

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
61.5K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE; CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
Dzeino
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
Did you write this before or after CCI earnings ?
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (1.92K)
Remember I was getting $hi! for opening my Fundrise Acct:
Per SA Feb 1, 2022-Oct 18, 2023 Total Return: VNQ (-24.6%), O (-21.9%), MAA (-31.8%), My Fundrise acct (-5.7%). woo hoo.
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Today, 8:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.46K)
There is an oversupply problem in lab space, likely to continue through next year, placing a damper on ARE's rental rates
b
billwilliams836
Today, 8:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (751)
Any further declines in price quickly wipe out a 5-7% yield. Especially when risk-free is 5%.
B
BTM
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
CCI is a 2025 story. They have said 2024 will continue to be a challenge. The worrisome part is they keep guiding lower for 2024. At some point does this spill over into 2025? Will they be able to see mid single digit increase in AFFO in 2025? If so then this is a time to buy. If not... hello lower.
J
J.K.
Today, 8:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (226)
@BTM luckily they note that the bottom in AFFO is somewhere in H1-2024, so if it doesn’t go according to plan, we should already see that shortly. Most of the earnings were very disappointing, but the fact that the bottom should be near, helps.
