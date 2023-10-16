Ole_CNX

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is an automation platform that leverages AI-powered tools to streamline operations and enhance productivity for businesses. By integrating robotic process automation ("RPA") and advanced computer vision technology, UiPath enables the automation of diverse tasks, catering to varying complexities across departments.

Recently, investors' expectations for PATH have moderated, allowing UiPath to become more reasonably priced. Despite some notable challenges in its customer adoption curve, the stock is currently priced at 31x forward operating income, a multiple that I consider very reasonable for what's on offer.

UiPath's Near-Term Prospects

Its user-friendly interface and low-code functionality empower employees to rapidly develop and implement automations, irrespective of their technical proficiency. Further, UiPath aims to optimize workforce productivity, enhance operational efficiencies, and expedite digital initiatives for global enterprises.

Recently, UiPath's near-term growth potential has been bolstered by its robust product strategy, emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge AI technologies within its automation platform. The company's recent focus on enhancing developer productivity through tools like Wingman and project Autopilot has garnered significant attention. By leveraging Generative AI, UiPath aims to streamline complex processes, offering customers a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine specialized AI capabilities with innovative automation tools. Its success in industry verticalization, particularly in sectors such as banking, finance, manufacturing, and technology, reflects the effectiveness of its platform in addressing diverse business needs. With a keen emphasis on fostering customer success and expanding its partner ecosystem, UiPath continues to position itself as a leader in delivering advanced automation solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the market.

However, UiPath encounters various challenges as it navigates the competitive landscape of AI and automation solutions. The need to continually differentiate its offerings and effectively communicate the distinct value proposition of its platform remains critical.

As a point of fact, consider this customer adoption curve.

Q2 2023: 15%

Q3 2023: 11%

Q4 2023: 20%

Q1 2024: 18%

Q2 2024: 16%

There was an acceleration in its customer adoption curve, but since fiscal Q4 2023, the subsequent two quarters appear to have seen its customer moment slow down slightly. Watching this figure in UiPath's upcoming fiscal Q3 2024 results will be vital.

Furthermore, sustaining a strong customer-centric approach and adapting to the evolving needs of diverse industry verticals pose ongoing challenges. Balancing the demands for innovation with cost-effective operations is an essential area that UiPath must address. Additionally, ensuring seamless integration of Generative AI and Specialized AI, alongside robust governance and security features, presents a complex technical hurdle for the company.

Given this context, let's delve into its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Accelerate, But

PATH revenue growth rates

UiPath's comparables ease up as it progresses into the second half of fiscal 2024, allowing UiPath to deliver mid-20s% CAGR.

That being said, UiPath's comparables ease up as it progresses into the second half of fiscal 2024, allowing UiPath to deliver a mid-20s% CAGR. But at the same time, we must keep in mind that its comparables become a lot easier, particularly fiscal Q4.

Naturally, given where we are in its fiscal year, we must now form a view on fiscal 2025 - it's next fiscal year. And this is where things get complicated. As it stands, as I highlighted above, its customer adoption curve doesn't appear to be gaining a lot of traction.

There's a lot of talk about the demand for robotic process automation, but this doesn't appear to be translating into UiPath seeing so much traction.

UiPath will not be guiding for fiscal 2025 until its fiscal Q4 2024 results are out. But if things look particularly promising, I suspect that management will be keen to highlight good news as soon as possible. Meaning that, without formally committing itself to anything, they could give investors something to ponder over.

Because its compelling narrative will only take it so far. I believe that investors now want more than just buzzwords to carry its stock.

Path to Profitability

UiPath has been raising its guidance for its underlying profitability with the passage of its quarterly earnings results. This leads one to believe that by the time UiPath delivers its fiscal Q4 results, it could be seeing $200 million of operating income.

If we were to assume that in fiscal 2025, given UiPath's imperative to expand its profitability, it would grow its profitability by 25% CAGR, this would see it ending fiscal 2025 with approximately $250 million of operating income.

This leaves the stock priced at 31x forward operating income. It's not the cheapest stock out there. But at the same time, as far as tech stocks go, particularly ones with a compelling story, paying around 30x forward operating income is really not expensive at all. Especially, if its underlying business ends up delivering around 20% topline growth next year.

The Bottom Line

This multiple, although not the most conservative, seems reasonable given its potential for growth.

With an emphasis on profitability, the company could achieve $250 million of operating income by 2025, resulting in a valuation of 31x. While not the most inexpensive option, the valuation seems justifiable, particularly considering the anticipated 20% growth in its topline next year and the compelling narrative driving investor interest in the tech sector.