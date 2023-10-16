Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPC: Merger Arbitrage Opportunities

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, and Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund are set to merge, with shareholders' approval obtained.
  • The merger will result in the three funds becoming one legal entity, JPC, leading to narrower discounts to NAV.
  • There is an arbitrage opportunity for investors to consider stemming from this merger.
  • The article presents the risk/reward profiles for shareholders in the three funds, and the merger mechanics.

Connection together puzzle pieces.

amgun

Thesis

The consolidation in the CEF space continues, with a suite of Nuveen preferred equity funds now set to merge after their shareholders' approvals:

October 13, 2023 -Common and preferred shareholders, as applicable, of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.91K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JPC

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JPC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.