Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wedgewood Partners - O'Reilly Automotive: Stellar Profitability Profile, Hoover Up!

Oct. 16, 2023 8:15 AM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)AAP, AZO
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.88K Followers

Summary

  • The aftermarket auto parts industry offers market share opportunities for retailers, with O'Reilly Automotive leading in profitability and growth.
  • The increase in financing for new and used cars is forcing owners to keep their vehicles longer, leading to higher maintenance and repair bills.
  • O'Reilly operates in both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-for-me (DIFM) segments, with the latter being the larger driver of growth. The company's distribution system and deep management bench contribute to its success.

O"Reilly Auto Parts Store. O"Reilly is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The aftermarket auto parts industry is a retailer’s dream. Such dreams include: market share take opportunities for better operators in a fragmented

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.88K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORLY

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORLY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.