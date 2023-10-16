Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nokia Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Preview: What To Expect

Oct. 16, 2023 9:10 AM ET
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nokia's stock price has fallen ahead of its upcoming Q3/2023 earnings report.
  • The company has cut costs and limited expenses, but revenue growth has been minimal.
  • Nokia's growth and profitability grades have slipped, and analysts expect the company to miss lowered expectations in the upcoming report.
  • Expected stock action post-earnings discussed.
Nokia company name on a building wall

Risto0/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last reported earnings on July 20, 2023, the stock price stabilized at just below $4.00. Its brief breakout above that last month proved short-lived. Ahead of the upcoming Q3/2023 report this Thursday, shares are meaningfully lower at $3.51. What

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

j
joshvegas
Today, 10:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.94K)
Lundmark, Suri, Elop - none have brought anything remotely positive for shareholders. BOD has been asleep as well.
Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Today, 10:28 AM
Premium
Comments (671)
I wish their share count wasn't the same as the worldwide human population. The fact they can show a profit with that many shares is amazing to me
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 10:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.19K)
@Oxbow11 Nokia's share count spoiled the great meme trade of 2020/21. It's the $PFE of telecom (same share count). Pfizer's CEO announced a ~ $10B revenue miss last Friday. Result: PFE stock up 4.75% today.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 10:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.16K)
Senior Chris, always great stuff from you and as for the dearly dead for many, many moons Nokia-------what cannot anyone except but TEARS!!
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 10:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.19K)
@kevinconnolly Thank you. Nokia has useful insight on the direction of the 5G and telecom market.
Telecom: T, TMUS, VOD, VZ.
Communications: CSCO, UI.
m
millzee32
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (559)
The Dog of all Dogs NOK.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.19K)
@millzee32 $BB entered chat: look at the multiple top bearish formation at $5.50. Look at $BHC.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
scam maerket everything ex 10 -15 stks down 90-95%
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.19K)
@sancerrefrankie The megacap companies $AAPL $AMZN $GOOGL is hiding the fall in many small cap stocks $IWM.

What stocks are down 90-95%?
Vantage Point profile picture
Vantage Point
Today, 9:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (198)
@Chris Lau $PTON is down 95%+ from its peak, but to say "everything ex 10 -15 stks down 90-95%" is not factual.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
@Chris Lau everyfkcn thing down 90 % give it a break @Chris Lau
