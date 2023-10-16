Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Is Bound To Move Above $380

Oct. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)24 Comments
HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
790 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla has maintained its position as a market leader in electric vehicle sales with a 20% market share in Q2 2023.
  • Catalysts for Tesla's growth include strong market share, improved profit margins, and growing EV demand.
  • Analyst consensus underestimates the transition to green transportation and its impact on Tesla.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Meets With Elon Musk At Tesla In Fremont, CA

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's time for a revisit to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) since our last coverage of the stock. Tesla has increased production above our previous forecasts, which is great, and has managed to maintain its position as a market leader in terms

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
790 Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (24)

Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (884)
Since some months the share price is range bound around 250 USD +/- 10. I do not share Your optimism but if You are right I will set up a candle in the window for You. All the best 😎
Futurist1 profile picture
Futurist1
Today, 10:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.04K)
Excellent Anna informative article!
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (3.95K)
Agree, buy now
Joni D profile picture
Joni D
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (456)
"improved profit margins" hahaha
Squadra family office profile picture
Squadra family office
Today, 9:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
Thanks for your analysis. Should the $443 terminal value be also discounted before being added to the discounted sum of the previous CF? Thanks for clarifying.
T
TaylorMill
Today, 9:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (974)
As of Aug 2023 data - Tesla Global BEV share is 18%; BYD is 16%.

I see no inherent advantage, certainly nothing that is clear and indisputable, in Tesla's favor; in fact, what we have seen now is a growing trend where Tesla is rapidly losing share to certain competitors but clearly is losing share at a dramatic pace to the collective competition
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (695)
@TaylorMill
"Tesla is rapidly losing share to certain competitors "

Of the top 10 competitors (besides Tesla and BYD), which of those increased their market shares from 2022 to 2023? and what are their delivery numbers? I'm curious which company you are pinning your hopes to to unseat Tesla?
s
sr1952
Today, 10:01 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.54K)
@jmbelarmin It’s not one company it's all of them. Tesla has an 18% share of BEV. The other guys have 82%. Tesla has 2% of the total market. The other guys have 98%. Tesla is priced more than all of the other guys combined. See the problem?
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (695)
@sr1952
The argument made was that there are "certain competitors" going to unseat Tesla and BYD. I know what "certain competitors" means - 1 or 2 players in the EV space.
which also means certain competitors, if they had at least 1% of the global EV market last year (10M EVs sold), would need to 10x their production next year or at least in the next couple of years to sniff at Tesla and BYD.
Makes sense?
So who is 10xing their production next year?
J
John Uit de Flesch
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (278)
LOL. They have saturated the market with the green people already. Economy is weakening. Where is all the demand going to come from.

The frenzy with TSLA is past.
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (695)
@John Uit de Flesch
For the life of me, I don't know why anyone would root for the other team (i.e. Oil and ICE cars).
s
sr1952
Today, 10:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.54K)
@jmbelarmin It's not a sports contest. Tesla stock is 5-10x overpriced. That's all.
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (695)
@sr1952
I could have sworn the other guy is rooting for the other team, and just wants to get f*** by the oil cartels.
l
leeylo999
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (597)
I think so too but it will take 3 years to reach 500
e
energyguy921
Today, 9:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.8K)
50 more like it

Congrats, in the running for dope of the year award
kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (11)
@energyguy921 Thats pretty rude
l
leeylo999
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (597)
@energyguy921 . You must be one of the guys waiting for sub 100 in January. 😂
50? You still in dream land.
e
energyguy921
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.8K)
@leeylo999 you must be one of the guys with no common sense
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.