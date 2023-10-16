VOOG: Not The Time For Longer-Term Growth Allocations
Summary
- The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF provides exposure to growth stocks in the S&P 500 and has a low expense ratio.
- The fund's portfolio is heavily weighted towards tech companies, which may pose a risk if the market experiences a downturn.
- While VOOG has historically outperformed the S&P 500, there are concerns about its long-term performance and suitability for buy-and-hold investors.
- The Lead-Lag Report members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
You must always be prepared for the unexpected, including sudden, sharp downward swings in markets and the economy. Whatever adverse scenario you can contemplate, reality can be far worse. - Seth Klarman
It's been a growth trade for a long, long time. And it may be time for growth to mean-revert relative to value. For this reason, I don't favor longer-term allocations to growth funds, though one can always be tactical for short-term momentum bursts. The poster child of getting access to growth is the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG). This ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index.
VOOG ETF: A Brief Overview
VOOG is a Vanguard ETF that invests solely in the growth companies of the S&P 500 based on specific criteria: sales growth, momentum, and earnings change relative to price. The index is weighted by market cap and rebalanced annually. Right now the ETF has 235 holdings, representing roughly half of the S&P 500.
The S&P 500 Growth Index represents the growth companies of the S&P 500, a benchmark that reflects the performance of large U.S. companies. VOOG employs a passively managed, full-replication strategy, ensuring the fund remains fully invested. This approach minimizes net tracking error, making VOOG an efficient investment choice.
Understanding the Fund's Portfolio Characteristics
The fund boasts an earnings growth rate of 23.24% and a return on equity of 30.16%. It has a P/E Ratio of 25x and a P/B Ratio of 6.8x. These indicators suggest that VOOG invests in companies with strong earnings growth and high return on equity. It also suggests that this is expensive on a price-to-earnings level, making it unlikely in a recession to come to do well.
One of the notable aspects of VOOG is its low expense ratio. At 0.10%, VOOG's expense ratio is significantly lower than the large-cap growth funds average of 0.96% and the large-cap growth funds average ETF only of 0.37%. This low expense ratio makes VOOG a cost-efficient investment choice.
Examining the Fund's Holdings
The ten largest holdings of VOOG included prominent companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), making up 47.5% of the fund's total net assets. The predominance of tech companies in the top holdings underscores the fund's focus on sectors that show strong growth potential. The top 3 stocks alone make up 25% of the fund's weighting. This is problematic as it suggests a significant amount of the fund's performance truly is driven by just a select number of stocks.
Evaluating Past Performance
Over the past decade, VOOG has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 up until 2022 when it gave back a significant amount of alpha. Clearly, in 2023, it's in a period of relative strength here and the uptrend looks intact. The problem I have with this continuing is just how one-sided the "stock market" has been as it's been largely driven by a small number of large-cap growth tech names. In a recession, these areas become sources of liquidity, not beneficiaries of it.
Conclusion
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to growth stocks in the S&P 500. No doubt, the low expense ratio and near-term relative strength remain intact. I'm just not convinced from a long-term perspective one would want to favor growth more generally, and with a potential recession looming this year, independent of near-term strength, I'd consider avoiding this for buy-and-hold investors now.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals - it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments