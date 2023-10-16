imaginima

You must always be prepared for the unexpected, including sudden, sharp downward swings in markets and the economy. Whatever adverse scenario you can contemplate, reality can be far worse. - Seth Klarman

It's been a growth trade for a long, long time. And it may be time for growth to mean-revert relative to value. For this reason, I don't favor longer-term allocations to growth funds, though one can always be tactical for short-term momentum bursts. The poster child of getting access to growth is the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG). This ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index.

VOOG ETF: A Brief Overview

VOOG is a Vanguard ETF that invests solely in the growth companies of the S&P 500 based on specific criteria: sales growth, momentum, and earnings change relative to price. The index is weighted by market cap and rebalanced annually. Right now the ETF has 235 holdings, representing roughly half of the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 Growth Index represents the growth companies of the S&P 500, a benchmark that reflects the performance of large U.S. companies. VOOG employs a passively managed, full-replication strategy, ensuring the fund remains fully invested. This approach minimizes net tracking error, making VOOG an efficient investment choice.

Understanding the Fund's Portfolio Characteristics

The fund boasts an earnings growth rate of 23.24% and a return on equity of 30.16%. It has a P/E Ratio of 25x and a P/B Ratio of 6.8x. These indicators suggest that VOOG invests in companies with strong earnings growth and high return on equity. It also suggests that this is expensive on a price-to-earnings level, making it unlikely in a recession to come to do well.

One of the notable aspects of VOOG is its low expense ratio. At 0.10%, VOOG's expense ratio is significantly lower than the large-cap growth funds average of 0.96% and the large-cap growth funds average ETF only of 0.37%. This low expense ratio makes VOOG a cost-efficient investment choice.

Examining the Fund's Holdings

The ten largest holdings of VOOG included prominent companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), making up 47.5% of the fund's total net assets. The predominance of tech companies in the top holdings underscores the fund's focus on sectors that show strong growth potential. The top 3 stocks alone make up 25% of the fund's weighting. This is problematic as it suggests a significant amount of the fund's performance truly is driven by just a select number of stocks.

vanguard.com

Evaluating Past Performance

Over the past decade, VOOG has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 up until 2022 when it gave back a significant amount of alpha. Clearly, in 2023, it's in a period of relative strength here and the uptrend looks intact. The problem I have with this continuing is just how one-sided the "stock market" has been as it's been largely driven by a small number of large-cap growth tech names. In a recession, these areas become sources of liquidity, not beneficiaries of it.

StockCharts.com

Conclusion

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to growth stocks in the S&P 500. No doubt, the low expense ratio and near-term relative strength remain intact. I'm just not convinced from a long-term perspective one would want to favor growth more generally, and with a potential recession looming this year, independent of near-term strength, I'd consider avoiding this for buy-and-hold investors now.