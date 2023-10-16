Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A High-Yield Investor's Dream: Brookfield Renewable Partners' 6.4% Yield

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Renewable power capacity is projected to increase by 33% in 2023, driven by policy support and rising fossil fuel prices.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners is a leading player in the renewable energy sector with a diverse portfolio and strong growth prospects.
  • BEP offers a high yield of 6.4%, consistent dividend growth, and attractive long-term total return potential, making it an appealing investment option.
Nachhaltigkeitskonzept - Schneiden Sie Blatt Formen aus Recycling-Papier schneiden mit Amerikanischen Dollar Zeichen auf grünem Hintergrund

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm extremely bullish on oil and gas, which is why I have been buying drillers rather aggressively since 2020. One of the reasons I'm so bullish is the spending shift from fossil fuels to renewables, which has caused the fossil fuel industry

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.82K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

aterosin profile picture
aterosin
Today, 10:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.27K)
Morning @Leo Nelissen If the DUK goes thru, how will my shares be handled? Will I then own BEP? Gerry in Oregon, gotta mow the leaves today.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:43 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.2K)
@aterosin Hey!

I'm sorry for the confusion, BEP did not buy DUK. It bought DUK's renewable energy assets.

Nothing will change to our DUK shares.

Thanks for stopping by! I hope you and the family are doing well!
m
murrskoka
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (446)
I agree with everything you’ve said here and feel this should be a core holding in any balanced portfolio. I am however, watching to see if the Origin deal closes at the original offer price and doesn’t get bid higher. We’ll see but the regulator approvals was a big step…the acquisition will be huge for the company.
