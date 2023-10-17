Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
8%-Yielding Blue Chips Perfect For What's Coming Next

Oct. 17, 2023 7:05 AM ET
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The economy, interest rates, and corporate earnings are impossible to forecast with precision. If your strategy requires perfection, you're gambling not investing.
  • A-rated companies are those with fortress balance sheets, with a 2.5% or less risk of bankruptcy within 30 years, including five economic cycles.
  • These 8%-yielding A-rated blue chips are perfect for these uncertain times.
  • They are 37% historically undervalued coiled springs. If we avoid recession, they likely soar. If we get recession, those 8% dividends should still be secure.
  • In the next two years, these 8%-yielding A-rated blue chips offer almost 100% upside potential or 32% annually. The last time they were this undervalued, they soared 10X in the next 15 years.
Portrait of her she nice attractive cheerful cheery positive trendy luxury wavy-haired lady throwing 100 hundred million expenses isolated over bright vivid shine violet lilac background

Deagreez

What's the economy going to do next?

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
108.38K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (31)

sa286
sa286
Yesterday, 5:19 PM
Premium
Comments (111)
Great article and thanks
MANHATTAN RICH
MANHATTAN RICH
Yesterday, 2:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1.07K)
The charts of the selected 5 don’t show much it any growth over the long haul. The trend is your friend. Buy these for income not growth.
h
howier
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (104)
You wrote “There is a 4.5% chance of NO recession next year according to this bond market data.”

Is that “no” a typo?
E
Escaping the united states
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (398)
What is the 50 year outlook on EPD?
L
Leo Plotkin
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (4.12K)
@Escaping the united states Energy usage is predicted to continue going up, so I'd say it's about as good as anything else going out 50 years.
dmark422
dmark422
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (30)
Surprise ! i bought a lil PG today Sold calls Basically DON"T buy anything .
J
Jry295
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (313)
Is Truist Bank worth an investment?
z
ziggyzig
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
EPD......is a retirement monster
DarienL
DarienL
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (2.71K)
Great article and details. Own a lot of EPD (and ET). Will consider adding some of the others
z
ziggyzig
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
@DarienL do you drip with either ?
DarienL
DarienL
Yesterday, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (2.71K)
@ziggyzig Both
C
Charliedon'tsurf
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.18K)
What an excellent article. Thank you. Overweight EPD. Second largest position and second largest gainer ($ & %)
LongTimeReader
LongTimeReader
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
Dear Mr. Sensei, your readership enjoys your thorough (to a fault) analysis of your recommendations, so you don't need the typical preamble paragraphs referencing and quoting Buffet, Lynch, etc., or the photos of people rolling in dough.
B
Bigsmitty
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (426)
I enjoyed the article and I am certainly going to look into BNS and TFC.
The headlines on the articles on SA are always hyped. Why couldn't the lead be 7% or higher yielding stocks. At least these stocks were close to the headline, unlike the ones that say high yielding and then show less than 3%.
Sorry, I needed to vent, now I will go have a cup of coffee.
LongTimeReader
LongTimeReader
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
@Bigsmitty I can't speak for Sensei, but I suggest that you put a shot of whiskey in your cup.
m
markelfman
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (76)
@LongTimeReader Wild Turkey 101. Can't go wrong.
B
Bigsmitty
17 Oct. 2023
17 Oct. 2023
Comments (426)
@LongTimeReader HMMM! Great idea
l
lizzaroo
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (21)
Thanks for the article DS.

It's easy to get bogged down by the minutiae of daily life, but humans/this planet/the universe can really boggle the mind when you sit back and look at the numbers...

Not sure if you've caught it yet but the "Over 3 years? Its 15% sentiment and luck." should probably be 85% luck (15% fundamentals).
I assume that China not being listed in the e-commerce numbers is a choice by their govt not to reveal? I figured they exceeded the US, but ?
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.3K)
@lizzaroo Yes, it's 85% luck over 3 years.
B
BS Spotter
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (346)
The last time you posted your own and perfect portfolio, none of these investments were in there.
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.3K)
@BS Spotter

These are very specific stock picks.

I intentionally try not to repeat picks too often.

These are A-rated 8% yielding blue-chips.

Anything yielding less than 8% or not A-rated won't be in this article.
B
Bigsmitty
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (426)
@Dividend Sensei Four of these are yielding less than 8%!
LongTimeReader
LongTimeReader
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
@Bigsmitty Don't worry, smitty: a market pull-back will drop their prices to place their dividends above 8%.
Simon_JPS
Simon_JPS
17 Oct. 2023
Comments (427)
The size of my position in L&G spells concentration risk. But I couldn't find another financial services/insurance company in an investable country with the same history of profitable growth, the same size, the same dividend yield, and the same track-record of dividend growth.
Though I have no idea what the stock price will be doing. I have terrible instincts when it comes to that.
b
bengraved
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Surprised, BTI wasn't included as a plus eight percent stock.
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.3K)
@bengraved

A-rated stocks, BTI is BBB+.
A
Arthur Fisher
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.14K)
I have major positions in EPD and SPG (which I have described on Seeking Alpha as "the EPD of retail landlords"), but THIRTY YEARS? Where are the blue chips from thirty years ago? Rhetorical over-reaching is misleading. My father was also the father of "Swan stocks" with his book, "Conservative Investors Sleep Well", but he hardly intimated that they should just go to sleep. He was vigilant every day of his life.
p
papaale
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (91)
@Arthur Fisher agree i also have a large position in EPD, no sleep with any stocks your dad was correct . i’m a dad and a grandfather
been helping my kids for many years……..i do sleep with short term 5+% treasuries for the past year. with what is going on now in our world……who can stay asleep..
L
Leo Plotkin
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (4.12K)
@Arthur Fisher Agreed completely. I have a relatively small position in SPG and a much more significant one in EPD, but I at least skim the 10Q every quarter and read the 10K every year for any hints of meaningful deterioration in the business. Cheaper cure for insomnia than drugs, but that doesn't mean I fall asleep forever.
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.3K)
@Arthur Fisher

It's not about going to sleep.

Boeing and Disney used to be SWANs, and the wheels fell off the bus.

We are constantly updating fundamentals and safety scores.

3M was an Ultra SWAN until the legal costs took off and hurt their fundamental safety.
