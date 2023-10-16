Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Invest $1,000 Per Month

Oct. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETEXR, MAA, O21 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Economists have been predicting a recession due to consumers running out of pandemic-era savings, but revised government data shows that households have more earnings and savings than previously reported.
  • Older Americans have been able to maintain strong consumer spending due to less need to borrow, while younger Americans are struggling with high housing costs and student debt.
  • Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are recommended as a starter investment portfolio, with three specific REITs highlighted: Realty Income, MidAmerica, and Extra Space.

Friends building red grid while carrying block

Klaus Vedfelt

Feeling a little cash-strapped these days?

Depending on which report you read, you’re not alone.

The Washington Post wrote on October 5:

“For more than a year now, there’s been no shortage of economists declaring that the U.S. consumer

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.95K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Comments (21)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
b
boog3
Today, 10:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (854)
Never had a Chic fil A near me. Up north. There was one in the middle of ATlanta airport. I used to fly in on one end and fly out on the other. Got all excited one day flying in. Then was deflated. It was Sunday. Burger King fries just aren’t the same. Ha ha.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 10:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@boog3 I wish Chik Fil A had chicken salad...not sure why the left it off the menu. All the best
b
boog3
Today, 9:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (854)
Yes, My Dad invested in airlines. TWA and Pan Am! Delta is a great airline. Flown them many times. Like Atlanta airport also.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@boog3 Thanks! Headed to ATL today myself!
costreduction profile picture
costreduction
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (379)
I estimate that 90% of all articles in SA point in the direction of "investing". Few if any cover the equally important subject of "divesting". There comes a {likely near} point when a massive bear market slams into investors. Those without a strategy planning for or managing such an event surely will end up "holding the bag". And to those investors thinking a long-term holding strategy to be the tactical response, I pose the question: how many decades are you willing or able to wait? The next bear market will see many of the "Boomers" interred long before a meaningful recovery is underway.

It is suggested SA readers consider crafting a meaningful investment strategy (including tax planning) for such an event likely occuring in the very near future. Introspectively, just how much additional risk they're willing to assume for that 'little extra' they're (always) chasing. Unfortunatly, in my view, SA Contributer postings aren't as balanced in their subject matter (content) as they could be. All good things must come to an end (Geoffrey Chaucer).

The Very Best of Days ..
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:56 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@costreduction Working on tax loss harvesting article right now. Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (11.21K)
Brad,
While I'm a fan of high quality reits, O, Adc, Vici and Spg the fact is since 2005 Quality Bdcs by and large have smoked reits ......
So I'd overweight Bdcs especially in today's economy at the right entry as well as add to high quality reits now
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Thanks for sharing. Looking forward to adding BDCs to the portfolio. Have a great week.
c
ccampana
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (35)
All my investments are in retirement accounts. Because if this I steer clear of MLP's, because the K-1's are a pain and concerns about UBTI resulting in a tax bill for my 401(k) or 403(b).

Are you comfortable holding MLP's in retirement accounts or do you recommend holding them in taxable investment accounts?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@ccampana Yes, my CPA makes it easy, but I recognize the aggravation by some. As always, thank you for reading & commenting. Have a great week.
B
Baseball Addic
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
Great stuff Brad. This is a very good blueprint for many investors, especially for the “younger” investors. Diversification is a must. This is how you build wealth. As an older, grandfather of seven, and a long time participant in the stock market my portfolio is much more conservative now. Thanks for sharing your wisdom. Philip in Raleigh
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@Baseball Addic Thank you, Philip! I really appreciate your kind words and insights. Thanks for sharing your wisdom as well!
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.84K)
@Baseball Addic - My opinion on this is that I would never put money into REITs for young people. I'd put the $1000 per month into SPY and QQQ and be done with it. Those generate lots of wealth over time. Me personally, I'd also have individual stocks and had loads as I was in my accumulation phase. I keep it very simply helping my kids out with their investments. REITs won't find their portfolios. The only exception at this time might be VICI.
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:20 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
How would you compare MAA to CPT.
M_Malik profile picture
M_Malik
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (137)
Great article! Can't wait for the rest of the series. Thanks, Brad
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@M_Malik Thank you. Have a great week!
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (191)
O is probably a good investment around 50. But those who got in at 60 are feeling the pain. O has been lifeless the past few months
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.35K)
@Rick Rocket

Just published this one for iREIT:

How Can A Stock Down 20% Be Called A SWAN Stock? seekingalpha.com/...

Have a great week!
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (191)
@Brad Thomas thx Brad. How in the world is mkt up today with WW3 a possibility?
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (1.33K)
@Rick Rocket The market, the economy, and reality are quite different animals.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

