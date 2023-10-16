Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie: Successfully Navigating Humira's Patent Cliff With 4% Yield And 270% DGR Since 2014

Oct. 16, 2023
Summary

  • Since its spin-off from Abbott Labs, AbbVie has delivered outstanding performance, surpassing both its parent company and the S&P 500, thanks to the success of Humira.
  • In 2022, AbbVie became the second-largest pharmaceutical company, but despite diversifying into other areas, the impact of Humira's patent cliff in 2023 is affecting its growth.
  • Despite declining Humira sales, AbbVie remains resilient, focusing on new therapies, M&A, and R&D for sustained growth.
  • AbbVie currently offers a 4% dividend yield and has achieved an impressive 270% dividend growth rate since 2014, while maintaining a payout ratio below 50%.
  • Despite the promising future, the stock is trading at elevated valuations compared to its historical standards. I advise caution, suggesting an accumulation target in the range of $115 to $125.
Investment Thesis

As a dividend growth investor in my early 30s, I naturally prioritize the growth of my passive income rather than relying heavily on high dividend-yielding picks. Unlike those who depend on passive income for day-to-day expenses, my focus is on watching

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ABT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Comments
M
Money 29
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments
Down 8%, YTD, solid company ABBV, with a fair valuation and nice yield. Good stock for DGI, keep compounding the dividends.
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments
@Money 29 Indeed, it is! I am holding tight and hunting for a opportunities to add, to my already substantial position.
