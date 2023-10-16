Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Why The Pioneer Deal Is A Game-Changer (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 16, 2023 10:51 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), PXD4 Comments
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil agreed to acquire Pioneer Resources in a $60B all-stock transaction, strengthening its production business in the Permian basin.
  • Exxon Mobil's production volume dropped in Q2 due to asset divestments, but growth came from Permian and Guyana assets. Permian investments could push Exxon Mobil's production growth going forward.
  • Synergy effects and cost-savings may result in higher capital returns for investors.
  • Exxon Mobil's valuation is similar to Chevron and slightly higher than ConocoPhillips.

Exxon Announces Quarterly Earnings And That It"s Moving Headquarters To Houston

Brandon Bell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last week announced a major acquisition that is set to make a huge impact on the company's production business, especially in the Permian, a basin that is known for delivering strong production growth and high margins

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.19K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

J
Jlexus1953
Today, 11:28 AM
Premium
Comments (1.98K)
This is a very good deal for Exxon both short and long term as the acquisition is essentially at value, is immediately accretive, provides cost saving synergies and most importantly it increases both production and reserves with low cost oil.
By acquiring with all stock Exxon takes advantage of its high stock price and retains its 30 billion in cash. Adding 450 million shares plus 50 million for the Denbury acquisition seems counter to the last two years of stock buybacks however Exxon has already retired around 250 shares from last year to this years buyout. If oil prices remain high at 90+ then Exxon could generate so much FCF they could buy back 20-25 billion in stock per year and get back to the 4 billion share mark.
M
Money 29
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (5.55K)
The world needs oil and gas. Fair valuation on dividend aristocrat XOM, well managed company, keep compounding the dividends.
m
magenta17
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (5.08K)
Not so fast. Lina Khan Job may come in and axe the whole deal like she's done with other companies! She hates M&A! Longz XOM PXD!
j
jmartinn1
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (409)
@magenta17 Quite true. She's nasty.
