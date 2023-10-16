Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hecla Mining: Dealing With Lucky Friday's Setback

Oct. 16, 2023 10:53 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)GDX, SLV
Summary

  • Hecla Mining Company reported preliminary silver and gold production for Q3 2023, with silver production down 7.8% QoQ and gold production up 11.4% QoQ.
  • The drop in silver production is attributed to issues at the Lucky Friday mine, which experienced a mine-shaft fire in September.
  • Hecla Mining's stock performance has underperformed compared to gold and silver ETFs due to the challenges faced at the Lucky Friday mine.
  • I recommend buying Hecla stock between $3.70 and $3.45 with lower support at $3.20.

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ

Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced its preliminary silver and gold production for the third quarter on October 12, 2023.

As I have said previously, the company is mistakenly considered a silver miner. Even so, Hecla Mining is the United States’ largest

Unfortunately, my marketplace will close at the end of this month.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.54K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term HL, as explained in my article. I own a small long-term position as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

