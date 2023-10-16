Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rite Aid Shareholders Are Wiped Out Under A Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan

Oct. 16, 2023 10:15 AM ET
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
WYCO Researcher

Summary

  • Rite Aid File for Ch.11 bankruptcy on October 15.
  • Under the plan shareholders get no recovery and shares will be cancelled.
  • There is a stalking horse bid of $575 million for Elixir.
  • Secured noteholders get 100% of the new equity.
  • McKesson is trying to terminate their supply contract with Rite Aid.

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

As expected, Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy in New Jersey Sunday night. The filing included a reorganization plan (docket 42) and disclosure statement (docket 43) that wipes out RAD shareholders. The RSA term

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Whitewing profile picture
Whitewing
Today, 10:40 AM
Premium
Comments (363)
How big of bite did Wallgreens, have in Rite Aid?
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 10:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (44.63K)
Thanks for outlining key aspects of the company's chapter 11 filing and proposed plan of reorganization.
wanster profile picture
wanster
Today, 10:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.94K)
Breaking news - Equity comes last in any reorg - Sorry if you thought buying RAD at .60 cents would somehow be a good idea.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

