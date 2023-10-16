Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Calling All Contrarians

Oct. 16, 2023 11:19 AM ET Realty Income Corporation (O)
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation stock is currently undervalued, presenting a contrarian opportunity for investor.
  • Successful investors like John Templeton and Juniper Capital Advisors have demonstrated the benefits of buying bargains and holding onto stocks for long-term gains.
  • Many investors will instead panic when the stock goes down more even though the purchase was at bargain levels.
  • Realty Income, with its high financial strength rating and consistent results, is likely to recover from its current decline and exceed old highs in the next cycle.
  • Juniper Capital Advisors recently showed buying bargains still works.
Glowing Asset text with background house made up of coin made up of gold and silver

Arpana Singh/iStock via Getty Images

No one wants Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) now that the stock price has dropped. That makes this a contrarian opportunity for a quality real estate investment trust ("REIT") that rarely goes on sale.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

19.95K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O BTE XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I may initiate a position at any time in WPC without further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Dividend Duckman profile picture
Dividend Duckman
Today, 12:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (62)
I own O, ADC and have been slowly adding. As for WPC…management has shown they care little for their shareholders. Raise the dividend and then cut it a week later. Sold all of my WPC. They are no different than Kinder. Well written article…thank you.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (3.23K)
I just doubled my position.
Log Normal profile picture
Log Normal
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (54)
Time to load up.
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 11:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
Thanks for your encouraging article. I own O and WPC in my IRA and recently added to both. O is
one of my largest holdings.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (193)
Initiated a position at 59. Again at 53. It's been trading horribly. No choice but to be patient now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

