Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chemtrade Logistics: I Am Buying The Debt For An 8.2% Yield

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chemtrade Logistics has seen an improvement in its financial performance and has hiked its EBITDA guidance for 2023.
  • The company generated over C$95M in distributable cash flow in Q2, leading to a net income of C$87.3M.
  • Chemtrade's 2028 debentures are trading at an attractive price, offering a yield to maturity of approximately 8.2-8.3%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

sulfuric acid in glass, chemical in the laboratory

Kittisak Kaewchalun /iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN:CA) (OTC:CGIFF) provides industrial chemicals to North American customers. The company is active in two divisions: electrochemicals and sulphur and water solutions. The company is a large

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.01K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHE.DB.H:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I already have a long position in the Chemtrade debentures, but I am planning to pick up more debentures.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (3.23K)
Can this debt be purchased in the USA? Particularly in an IRA that doesn't allow foreign exchange trade. Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CGIFF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGIFF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.