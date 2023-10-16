Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Display: Bullish Update With Multiple Tailwinds

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Universal Display's shares outperformed the S&P 500 by gaining 65%, compared to the index's gain of 17%.
  • Q2/2023 earnings and outlook show revenue growth and increased revenue guidance, setting up meaningful momentum in 2024.
  • The company has multiple opportunities for growth in the OLED industry, including the introduction of new products and expansion into new markets.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »

TV resolution sizes comparison, 8K ultra HD vs 4K and Full HD

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is an overlooked information technology firm, whose average trading volume is around 270,000 a day. In the year after calling the company a buy before 2024, shares are up by ~65%. This

New! DIY Value Investing Basics is a scaled down version of the service. Sign up for DIY investing today. 

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.2K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

p
popeye42
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (53)
Do OLEDs go into autos?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OLED

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLED

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.