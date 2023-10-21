Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Higher For Longer'? Don't Trust The Fed

Oct. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX15 Comments
Jussi Askola
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed is projecting "higher for longer" interest rates.
  • We think that they are simply managing expectations.
  • We explain why we think that interest rates are likely to return lower.
President Biden Announces His Nominees For Federal Reserve Chair And Vice Chair

Alex Wong

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

Federal Reserve officials are out in force, giving public statements and speeches that bolster the Fed's narrative of "higher for longer" interest rates.

Here are some recent examples:

  • Michelle Bowman (voting member of the

Comments (15)

c
crehm771
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (26)
As always good article and appreciate the informed insights. The problem I see is, the Fed's only real ability to cause recession is to sink the real estate market. More specifically the housing market. With mortgage rates going from sub 3 to 8 in the span of about a year the expectation would be that there would be foreclosures and a reset in pricing. It hasn't happened yet. Instead, we have a frozen or diminished market. It seems the only properties being sold are people who own it outright or forced sellers (i.e. died). Thus inventory is reduced and is in balance with the number of buyers willing to pay 8% for their mortgage. With the combined 40% run up in value over the past few years and the low interest rate mortgages, there is no pressure to sell. In fact, owners would be foolish to sell when the option to rent and actually make money is so available. In years past you would have seen the market crack start in the second home market, but, with the advent of AirBnB and Vrbo owners can again hold on and even make a profit on their investment. To make matters worse, new development deals for apartments are stalling. It take years to come out of the ground and we are starting to see deals stall because construction costs have skyrocketed (don't meet original pro forma projections from a few years ago), expected financing has gone from 4 or 5% to 7% and 8%, and finally and most importantly the exit capitalization rates have zoomed to 7% from 4%. Thus the supply of new housing will retreat which will cause scarcity and thus cause rents to continue to increase. This will not lower housing costs but keep them stable to rising. I just don't see rates coming down for at least a year and a half until the lack of new construction kicks in and unemployed construction workers will cause a recession. Until then I believe most REITS will be trading sideways or slightly lower. Thanks again for talking the topic of the Fed's importance to the value of REITS. I hope you're right.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (17.52K)
I do think this is wrong. I could call this article an unconvincing case of circumstantial evidence or just wishful thinking. Econ expert and historian Lynn Alden Schwartzer wrote this week that both rates and inflation would remain higher.

IMO, rates may remain higher for 10+ years. After that is just too long term to predict now. Historically, 8% mortgage rates are not too high; but when combined with higher home prices make payments too high for many. Likely to increase demand for rentals.

Powell also said the US debt is on an unsustainable path. I have doubts that Powell will help markets or the US Treasury with lower rates or QE any time soon.
jgrever621 profile picture
jgrever621
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (4.59K)
Jussi,
The FED has always jawboned its movements, mostly during periods of rising rates. Like today.

Also, the FED has a histirty of waiting far to long before cutting rates. Actually, the FED has a history of at least one too many rate increases before stopping. This either causes or most likely increases the recessions which follow.

This FED, with the most recent pause, if it adds another pause, might be of a slightly better path, that of easing a bit sooner.

That is the only hint I have ever had with the FED, and I have been watching for about 70 years or so.
IMO inflation has slowed, with oil and delayed housing data causing the current numbers to remain higher. Oil will (and did) cause a spike, putting a bit of doubt in this thought.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.76K)
This will be the last time I'll throw my 2cents on the FED (this year).

I believe the FED will give Biden an assist before the next election for the simple reason - Trump and the fellow Republican Presidential candidates have been highly critical of their actions this last year or two. Who would like to be subject to the President bashing them repeatedly ever time they met... oh yea! they will try to influence the next election.

I see rates coming down at least 1 point before next November.
villainy profile picture
villainy
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.77K)
The words “higher for longer” have gotten a lot of play in the comments but there is an important context missing…..”everything is data determinative”. This has been said time and time again. If (when) the economy starts to sputter due to higher rates one can expect the Fed to start lowering interest rates (albeit slowly at the start). When will this happen? I think it would be within 12 months probably within 6 months. The economy can’t sustain rates at these levels for a long period of time.
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 9:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (55)
Your firm needs an economist/ fixed income specialist and a equity technician. You’ve been fighting the tape and the Fed for months and losing.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.55K)
Time will tell if we are correct. Btw, we have a team of analysts with diverse skill sets.
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 10:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.85K)
@FourDecadeStreetExec - He's been fighting the FED since early '22 and has lost the whole way.
J
JunkJon
Today, 9:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (563)
A big issue which I didn’t see is the significant amount of treasuries that are being sold to fund trillion dollar deficits. Foreign buyers have slowed purchases dramatically and the rates have risen to get buyers. Additionally, the fed is doing quant tightening requiring even more treas issuance.
Atlanta investor profile picture
Atlanta investor
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (849)
The bond market’s predictions haven’t been great the last two years. They could be right this time. Hard to say.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.55K)
@Atlanta investor Anything the Fed has said has been wrong over the past 2 years
m
modelt
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (50)
thanx for your article and your insight.
after saying repeatedly (and very explicitly)that their inflation target is 2% for several years,i have a difficult time expecting the FRB to actually lower rates until that target is either achieved-or they announce a new inflation target.
i can see them holding rates at more or less current levels while awaiting improvements in inflation-but i don't see them reducing rates without either 2% being achieved or the announcement of a major policy change regarding the target for US inflation.
thanx again!!
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.55K)
@modelt We are actually below 2% already if you adjust for shelter.
BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 9:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.52K)
The Fed has let our portfolios down this year. It's time to cut!
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.55K)
@BlueFIREWave I think that they won't have other options.
