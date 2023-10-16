NVDY: Big Income With A Caveat

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

I believe in a hybrid model portfolio: one that has a balance between growth and income. The income piece can be achieved through blue chip dividend growth stocks or high yielding funds. With the case of NVDY, we have the opportunity to add income to our portfolio with a yield that produces a high level of income even with a modest $1,000 invested. At NVDY's current declared dividend, a $1,000 investment would produce near $400 in dividend income that can be either reinvested or allocated to other areas of your portfolio. This is how I am currently utilizing the YieldMax option funds to create a snowball effect of dividends flowing in and buffing up other areas of my portfolio. If you are an investor that values income, I think having a small percentage of your portfolio in funds like NVDY can be extremely beneficial.

Overview

YieldMax has entered the market with a bunch of new products aiming to attract investors who love income. The 37% yield on this YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) can be a beneficial tool to help create a growing snowball of cash flow. NVDY is a newer fund as it has launched back in May of 2023.

The fund is relatively new and quite frankly, can get a bit complicated if you are not familiar with options. This type of fund isn't for everyone so it's important to know what your goal is. If you are looking to max out your total returns, I will tell you up-front that you're better off just owning NVIDIA (NVDA). If you are an investor that depends on income and are looking for an insane level of it, maybe NDY is for you.

The ETF carries an expense ratio of 0.99%, which some may perceive as high for a seemingly straightforward strategy. However, the active management of the fund may justify this cost.

Synthetic Strategy

NVDY is an actively managed fund that uses a strategy to profit from changes in NVDA's price. I know there are a of folks that don't fully understand what synthetic positions are so I will try to articulate it in an easy to understand approach.

Here's how it works: NVDY creates a synthetic long position in NVDA. To do this, they sell a put option and buy a call option with the same expiration date and strike price. This approach makes it appear as if they own 100 shares of NVDA, so they benefit when its value goes up. They also sell call options against this synthetic long position and share the income generated from these calls with NVDY shareholders as a distribution.

In simple terms, a synthetic long position is a way to mimic the ownership of an asset without actually buying it. Hence, the term synthetic. It involves using options to replicate the performance of owning the asset, in this case, NVDA shares, and can be used to profit from price movements without the need to purchase the actual stock.

Expense Ratio

The ETF carries an expense ratio of 0.99%. However, the active management of the fund may justify this cost. All YieldMax ETFs are managed by a group called Zega Financial. The group has specialized in option income strategies for close to a decade. I would like to point out that these funds are managed by professionals that have a lot more experience with options than myself. In my opinion, a very modest expense ratio is worth the stress-relief of self managing an option strategy such as this.

I love collecting income from my holdings but I prefer not to actively manage such strategies myself. I imagine there are a lot of you who hold the same attitude on self managing options. Plus, a 0.99% expense ratio in exchange for a dividend yield that delivers greater than 35% is an alright trade-off to me.

The Income Produced

The latest declared dividend payment for October is $0.6771 per share. As expected, the distributions change based on the price movement on any given month. We can see there was an approximate 30% slice in the distribution from September to October.

YieldMax NVDY

The substantial yield offered by NVDY is primarily a result of the elevated implied volatility associated with NVIDIA. This heightened implied volatility is a key factor in NVDY's income generation strategy, primarily centered around selling call options. In this context, it's essential to understand that the income NVDY generates is closely linked to the level of implied volatility in the underlying asset.

Volatility reflects the market's expectations of potential price fluctuations in NVIDIA. When this implied volatility is high, it indicates a greater anticipation of significant price swings. Consequently, NVDY leverages this high volatility to its advantage by selling call options, which are essentially contracts that give others the right to buy shares of NVIDIA at a predetermined price in the future. On the flip side, if the volatility isn't as high for a certain period, then we can expect reduced payments.

Here's where the magic happens: when implied volatility is high, the premiums that NVDY can charge for these call options also increase. This means that NVDY can secure higher income by selling call options during periods of elevated implied volatility. In plain English, NVDY management are capitalizing on the market's expectation of greater price uncertainty. In periods of high implied volatility, NVDY stands to yield more income from these options, making it a critical factor in their strategy.

As previously mentioned, the dividend payouts will be based on the price action of NVDA. I think we can use this to our advantage by taking some of the larger payouts and allocating them to other areas of our portfolio. I think that as long as you keep a conservative exposure to funds like NVDY, you can build out a long term portfolio of sustainable income.

Generally, as long as the income continues being produced, I don't really care what happens with the price action as long as it doesn't collapse. With that being said, I only keep a small percentage of my portfolio in funds like NVDY. I see funds like NVDY as tools to help you build your wealth faster by providing you with income that can be reinvest or allocated elsewhere.

Volatility

As previously mentioned, volatility plays a big factor here when it comes to the income that can be distributed. The performance is closely tied to the implied volatility in the underlying asset, NVDA. Based on the historical average of the IV (implied volatility), I believe we will continue to see high distributions. In the table below, it's clear that NVDA has high IV at 40%, which is above the historical average of 30%. We've even seen the IV reach as high as 68% back in late august.

I believe volatility is likely to continue as NVDA has been one of the most talked about tech companies leading the AI revolution. NVDA is one of the top producers of AI related chips currently holding a market share of over approximately 70%. As AI becomes more mainstreamed to retail consumers, it is very likely that NVDA's volatility may increase as they widen the market share gap over their competitors. NVDA This viewpoint is further reinforced when we take a look at the current option volume compared against the 30 day average.

Performance & Strategy

Data by YCharts

Since the launch of NVDY, it has outperformed the (SPY) in terms of total return while simultaneously underperforming the underlying stock of NVIDIA (NVDA). A return 5x higher than the S&P is pretty solid if you ask me. As previously mentioned, if you are after total return then you are better off avoiding these sort of funds.

We can see though that an investment of $10,000 would have still grown through the distributions that were received. To create a real snowball effect, you could reinvest the distributions back into the fund and create a massive source of income over time. Since NVDY has seen some price appreciation though, I choose to take another route.

My currently strategy has been to receive the dividends from NVDY and funnel them towards weaker areas of my portfolio. Preferably, into other dividend paying stocks. If you enjoy income from your holdings like I do, you probably also own some REITs (real estate investment trusts), BDCs (business development companies), CEFs (closed end funds), and other high yielding assets. I've found success channeling the dividends from NVDY into high quality REITs since they are an area that have lots of deals at the moment.

This creates a compounding effect of dividends that continue to grow and speeds up the process of building sizeable positions in my portfolio. So from an income investor perspective, a position in NVDY may be used as a tool to grow and dollar cost average into other quality holdings. For this reason, I believe NVDY is a buy and should be used strategically.

I don't necessarily think buying NVDY is the better move than just straight up owning NVDA though. I only emphasize that NVDY is a great tool that should be utilized by investors that really value the income produced by their holdings. If you are looking for total return, you are definitely better off with just owning NVDA as history has shown. On the flip side, if you are looking to build your income and distribute those dollars across other holdings in your portfolio, NVDY can be great for you if your main pursuit isn't total return.

Data by YCharts

However, this strategy does come with a caveat. While performance has been attractive so far, I do have concerns over the long term stability. Option funds such as NVDY are prone to erosion because of the way they are structured. Also, NVDY has traded at a premium to NAV (net asset value) for over a third of the funds existence.

NVDY Premium / Discount

Risks

While NVIDIA's performance and increased volatility make it an attractive choice for a covered call strategy, there are specific risks and costs that require careful consideration. The main risk I worry of pertains to substantial declines in the underlying stock's value. NVDY persists with its strategy regardless of the underlying stock's performance in any given month.

If NVIDIA's stock were to experiences a 15% decline, the fund continues selling call options at strikes that are 5-15% above the stock's current price each month. While you still benefit from income generated by the short calls, the price appreciation cap set by the strategy may make it difficult to recover your originally invested capital.

Forward looking, I do expect the price movement to eventually trade downward as that's typically how these sort of funds play out over time.

We can see an example of this type of drop by looking at YieldMax's most popular fund, (TSLY). We can clearly see that once the price of Tesla (TSLA) fell in the beginning of the year, so did YieldMax's Tesla Option Income ETF (TSLY). The price of TSLY hasn't recovered yet despite the price of Tesla stock doing so. I also own some shares of TSLY but since the price has stayed suppressed, I instead choose to reinvest those dividends back into this fund rather than funnel them into other areas of my portfolio. I use this as a reference point because depending on the price action of NVDY, we may see a similar story play out over time and it's something to stay aware of.

Data by YCharts

Forward Looking

As previously stated, NVDY's strategy of high dividend payments rely on the high level of volatility. In times of reduced option volatility, funds often trim their dividend payments. NVDY adopts a strategy of selling out-of-the-money options to maintain income potential, even during periods of low volatility. I personally expect the price of NVDY to continue rising in the short term as NVDA still has momentum. Over the long term though, it's likely we see some price erosion because of the way the fund is structured.

However, it's crucial to consider your outlook on NVDA when investing in NVDY. This fund is well-suited for investors that are bullish on NVDA. On one hand, NVIDIA has recently run up a lot so it isn't unreasonable to believe the price may come back down. On the other hand, NVIDIA continues to crush earnings and lead the artificial intelligence charge into to the future. With that in mind, if you believe NVDA is overvalued and anticipate a substantial price drop, NVDY might not be the right fit as you will likely experience reduced principal and lower distributions.

In addition, it there may be a time where the implied volatility is low. In this case, we can expect reduced distributions as overall profitability is lower. In this case the strategy doesn't change much unless the distributions were to drop to a lower level that doesn't justify holding NVDY anymore. For now though, as long as the yield remains in the 30-40% range, I am pleased.

Option Strategies

Lastly, I will close off with this: strategies can change and sometimes you have to adapt. As I mentioned, I have been using these high distributions to fund other areas of my portfolio. If we were to see drastically lowered volatility then we would likely also see lowered payments. If that were to happen, I would consider selling out of my position and moving elsewhere. At some point, it is very possible that this strategy of compounding my dividends wouldn't be worth it if the price were to decay substantially alongside the payments. Let's imagine NVDA has a huge downside move of 50% and they no longer are the leaders in their sector. It's very likely that NVDA would be down more than 50% and these high distributions would not be as high as they currently are. As a reminder, we've previously seen NVDA take a 50% dive as recently as 2022.

Data by YCharts

It would be difficult to justify remaining in a fund like this if we saw another movement similar to this. If something like this does happen, I will happily revisit and reassess. For now though, I plan to continue compounding these dividends.

As previously mentioned, the fund has a short performance history and some erosion has already happened when comparing the total return of NVDA vs NVDY. Despite this, I do believe that including an option income strategy as part of your portfolio has it's upsides. Options can serve as a reliable source of income for those investors who depend on it. Funds such as NVDY can also be used to safeguard your portfolio against significant downturns; the high level of income produced from NVDY may be able to offset an unrelated position in your portfolio. The previous example I share of this was that I use the high income from NVDY to dollar cost average into REITs that I perceive as undervalued.

Lastly, options offer adaptability, enabling you to adjust strategies to changing market conditions over a long investment horizon. The beauty here is that there is no set road map for how these high yield option funds like NVDY needs to be used. I've harped about how the total return of NVDY has underperformed NVDA but at the end of the day, NVDY has still delivered great returns compared against traditional indexes like the S&P.

Takeaway

YieldMax has introduced a set of option-based ETFs catering to income-focused investors. The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) stands out with a 37% yield, but it's a complex choice for those unfamiliar with options trading. This fund isn't ideal for those seeking substantial capital growth; it's designed for income seekers.

Despite a 0.99% expense ratio, NVDY's active management and income potential may justify the cost. NVDY's strategy revolves around synthetic long positions, a way to mimic asset ownership using options. NVDY's significant yields are tied to NVIDIA's implied volatility, capitalizing on expected price fluctuations. But, remember, it may not offer the highest total returns.

Consider the risks too. NVDY caps price gains, and in case of a major NVIDIA stock drop, recovery might be challenging. So, while NVDY is alluring for income, evaluate it carefully to align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.