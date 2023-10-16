Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Key Indicators Point To GLD At $215 By Mid-April

Oct. 16, 2023 11:48 AM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)IAU
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.93K Followers

Summary

  • Gold prices recently experienced a sudden drop due to a rise in long-term interest rates, but prices quickly reversed last week and rose 6%.
  • With key gold indicators supporting a price breakout very similar to last year's rally of 30%, our price target for GLD is $215.
  • Rising interest rates usually cause gold prices to decline, but the relatively mild setback in the price of GLD with recent higher rates suggests they currently have less effect.

Gold coins

brightstars

A month ago, we wrote an article on SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) forecasting a breakout to new highs. It was badly timed as a sudden increase in long-term interest rates sent all financial assets lower, including gold and silver. But

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.93K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RWilliam
Today, 12:14 PM
Premium
Comments (8.22K)
Great gold article you touched on many important indicators, thx. I like the COT combo chart. The big elephant is fundamentals after a 2 year proxy war very quiet gold. Long GLD and SLV Jan calls.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLD

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.