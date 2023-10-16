Key Indicators Point To GLD At $215 By Mid-April
Summary
- Gold prices recently experienced a sudden drop due to a rise in long-term interest rates, but prices quickly reversed last week and rose 6%.
- With key gold indicators supporting a price breakout very similar to last year's rally of 30%, our price target for GLD is $215.
- Rising interest rates usually cause gold prices to decline, but the relatively mild setback in the price of GLD with recent higher rates suggests they currently have less effect.
A month ago, we wrote an article on SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) forecasting a breakout to new highs. It was badly timed as a sudden increase in long-term interest rates sent all financial assets lower, including gold and silver. But the decline quickly reversed last week with the price of gold rising 6%. So we want to update the situation and also finally establish a price target for GLD of $215.
GLD Price Target
This chart graphs the five-year price history of GLD and includes our breakout price target of $215 (red line). The indicators that support this breakout are the same as the previous article and will be updated in the sections below. The effect of higher rates on GLD is also discussed.
Essentially, we think the size and duration of the breakout will be about the same as last year's move, which was a six-month rally of about 30%.
The Effect of Interest Rates on GLD
Interest rate changes do affect the price of gold, and while one can debate which "term" affects gold more - long-term rates or short-term rates - we think the best metric to show the effect of interest rate changes on GLD is the 30-year T-bond rate. The chart below shows both GLD and the 30 year rate for the last five years.
Notice from the chart that rising rates almost always cause a decline in GLD and it was the recent rise in rates that spoiled our forecast and caused a sudden drop in GLD, which quickly reversed last week.
But it's also important to notice something else; that "relative" peaks in interest rates almost always occur at local lows in the price of gold. We've highlighted these moments with three black arrows, with the most recent being the current situation.
We've also highlighted with red ovals something else we think is important. Notice how mild the price decline has been over the last six months during a rather large increase in rates. This means higher rates are having less of an effect on the price of gold than in the recent past. To us, this implies that any increase in the price of gold will be much more dramatic given any decline in rates, however small.
The "Puts to Calls" Ratio of GLD Still High
This next chart updates the "puts to calls" ratio of GLD. It continues to show high ratios and heavy put buying in GLD, meaning investors continue to expect further price declines in gold. As you know this is a positive sign for GLD and the chart highlights past moments when this occurred with green arrows. Note the high ratio just a week ago, right before last week's price surge.
The COT Data Continues to Point to Higher Gold Prices
The commitment of trader's data for gold futures has a long history of providing insight into the long-term trends of gold prices. By combining the ratios of long and short positions of gold producers with that of the money managers in a mathematically consistent way, we have developed an indicator that we think is valuable for forecasting long-term trends in gold.
This indicator was presented in the prior article and is updated in the graph below. It goes back to 2006. Notice how the latest value (circled in red) is pushing close to the green zone, which continues to be bullish for gold.
Survey of Gold Newsletter Writers Also Indicate Higher Gold Prices
Surveys of newsletter writers in almost every market act as a contrary opinion indicator. When writers are overly bullish you want to become bearish, and vice versa. The same is true with the gold market.
Mark Hulbert has long kept track of what newsletter writers are saying about gold, and we found his information very valuable when forecasting GLD. Our Sentiment King ranking of his survey is found in the chart below. As of last week, newsletter writers were extremely bearish, which is a positive sign for gold prices going forward.
Summary
All the indicators we follow to forecast gold continue to point to higher prices. It's been that way since our major buy signal in the summer of 2022.
Even though GLD is moderately correlated with both stocks and oil, we think GLD should be at least 10% of any stock portfolio because of this positive outlook. We think it will also help if global or political events cause unexpected market disruptions.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)