Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NL Industries: Undiscovered Dividend Stock For Income And Capital Gains

Oct. 18, 2023 9:00 AM ETNL Industries, Inc. (NL)CIX, KRO, VHI1 Comment
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NL Industries is an undiscovered high-yield dividend company with strong fundamentals and zero debt.
  • The company operates through its majority-owned subsidiary CompX International, which manufactures security products and recreational marine components.
  • NL Industries has a positive outlook, with its subsidiary's business expected to grow and its minority stake in Kronos Worldwide also showing positive long-term prospects.
  • The quarterly dividend is safe, while NL Industries has room for more special dividends in the next years, barring unforeseen events.
  • NL Industries' key multiples currently are low, so long-term investors could make significant profits in addition to the dividends, barring unforeseen events.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value Investor's Stock Club get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Blue circuitry digital lock on binary code

matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Since January 2022, only two articles have been published about NL Industries (NYSE:NL). However, I strongly believe that this undiscovered high-yield dividend company has many key positives that make it ideal for long-term investors, including

Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investment experience. Since 2016, he has consistently beaten the market thanks to select long ideas (high-yield dividend stocks & value stocks) and short ideas from 10 sectors. Since 2016, he has locked in profits from about 180 picks making about 40% per pick (average return). As a result, Value Investor's Stock Club (VISC) is one of the most-subscribed services for value investors on Seeking Alpha. See the 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here and sign up for a 2-week Free Trial here!

This article was written by

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
14.24K Followers

Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investing experience and a full-time deep value investor with a track record of market outperformance. He shares both long and short ideas from different sectors. His investment philosophy is firmly grounded in Ben Graham-style value-oriented opportunities that often have an asymmetric risk/reward profile.

He runs the investing group Value Investor's Stock Club where along with his team, he goes off the beaten path and finds value stocks and dividend stocks from 10 sectors that meet many strict investment criteria including: strong fundamentals, zero leverage and cheap valuations. Features of the service include: one-stop shop research for undiscovered value picks that are potential multibaggers, under-covered high-yield dividend stocks for income and excellent short ideas targeting triple-digit returns. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (12.53K)
Good news for NL regarding its insurance coverage agreements.

Specifically, NL should receive a $101 million reimbursement from its insurers, according to the articles below:

www.claimsjournal.com/...

and:

www.insurancejournal.com/...

So the question now is when NL will get reimbursed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NL

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NL

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.