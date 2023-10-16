stockstudioX

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR), founded in 2013 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, acquires, operates, and redevelops industrial properties throughout infill Southern California.

Year-to-date, its price has decreased by 10.54%:

And yet, the stock is nowhere near a level that would present an opportunity for conservative investors in the current environment.

Rexford Industrial is a respectable player in its market and has realized impressive growth in its operational performance since it went public. But this has placed it in the spotlight which almost eliminates any chance of inefficiency here even during these days.

For this reason, I don't believe a purchase of this stock can be justified right now. Below, I will expound on this thesis, starting from the potential reasons the market loves the REIT as much as it deserves.

Portfolio

All of Rexford's assets are located in Southern California and consist of 365 properties with ~44.2 million rentable sqft.

Though this may appear as inadequate geographical diversification for REIT investors, Rexford's diverse tenant base could provide some reassurance of stability:

Additionally, Rexford is currently the biggest pure-play industrial REIT based on market capitalization:

Performance

First, as of 9/5/2023, 97.8% of Rexford's properties were occupied, a rate slightly higher than the one implied by the 2H23 guidance (97.5%).

But this is today. It's worth noting the exponential operational growth of this REIT since it went public:

More recent results are representative of this "confident" trend. Rexford's forward rental revenue based on the last quarterly figure annualized is 64.99% higher than the average annual revenue of the past 3 years. Additionally, forward same-store cash NOI reflects a 54.23% increase from the 3-year average. But even more impressive is the 78.51% growth suggested by the annualized AFFO based on last quarter's results compared to the 3-year average AFFO.

Leverage

You'd think that such an attractive growth story must come with an unattractive financing structure. Surprisingly, Rexford hasn't been using too much leverage for a very long time and a decisive trend reflects a conscious effort to bring it down to the current level, which is maybe too low, to say the least.

Equally attractive is its liquidity as reflected by its Debt to EBITDA ratio and interest coverage, both of which have been continuously improved over the years.

Additionally, the REIT's debt is mostly unsecured and 100% fixed-rate, with a very low weighted average interest rate of 3.6%. All in all, its balance sheet is justifiably investment-grade rated and there is adequate liquidity going forward. Regardless, investors must make note of the upcoming maturity in 2024 which is quite substantial:

Dividend & Valuation

Right now, Rexford pays a $0.38 dividend per share, which makes for a forward yield of 3.11%. Despite the fact that this is too low for both a REIT and the current environment, we have to give credit to Rexford for 9 years of consecutive increases with an average annual growth of 19% in the last 5 years.

Patient investors may wonder if such growth can be more or less sustained to realize a greater yield on cost down the road. In my opinion, yes. Despite the fact that since the REIT went public it has been increasing the dividend year after year, its forward payout ratio based on AFFO of 76% isn't alarming at all. Especially considering the fact that AFFO growth has been remarkable.

However, 3.11% is still too low. Not that competitors have something better to offer today:

Stock Yield REXR 3.11% EGP 3.07% FR 2.83% STAG 4.27% TRNO 3.24% Average 3.30% Click to enlarge

But the current yield represents well that potential investors would be paying too much right now. The REIT's FFO multiple is above its peers' average:

Stock P/FFO REXR 22.02 EGP 21.65 FR 18.91 STAG 15.28 TRNO 25.24 Average 20.62 Click to enlarge

But most importantly, REXR is trading at 2.6 times its NAV ($19 per share based on a 7% cap rate). Deserved or not, it's difficult for conservative investors to justify a purchase of common shares at such a significant premium to underlying assets based on outstanding growth, good fundamentals, and good market prospects.

Risks

Therefore, I see a great risk here in the case that growth expectations are not met which could be the reason for the large premium and likely the catalyst for a correction.

In the short term, the upcoming maturity presents another risk, especially since the weighted average interest is so low; refinancing during the next year may result in higher interest rate costs, potentially pressuring NOI.

Investor Takeaway

REXR definitely fits the profile of a great pick in a dividend growth portfolio. Exponential growth, conservative use of leverage, high liquidity, and a competitive pure-play portfolio in industrial real estate. But such things don't sell for cheap and investors should look elsewhere for an opportunity.

Because of the discouraging price tag here, I rate this as a HOLD. Either a price of around $15 per share or a substantial decrease in industrial cap rates would make me rethink my thesis. The first is highly unlikely and the second difficult without making the first even more unlikely, so I wouldn't hold my breath.

What do you think? Do you own REXR? Do you intend to? The floor is yours. I am looking forward to your comments and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for reading!