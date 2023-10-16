Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Yields: Two-Way Volatility Ahead

Oct. 16, 2023 12:32 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, MBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON2 Comments
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • We turn tactically neutral long-term Treasuries as markets price high-for-longer policy rates but stay underweight strategically. We cut high-quality credit again.
  • U.S. stocks steadied last week as Q3 earnings season started. Ten-year Treasury yields dipped. U.S. core CPI reinforced why we see the Fed holding policy tight.
  • China GDP and Japan inflation are in focus this week. We see China on a lower growth path and higher inflation in Japan paving the way for a policy change.

Increased bond yield and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Transcript

U.S. government bond yields are reaching 16-year highs. And that really goes to show that yields are adjusting to this new regime of greater macro uncertainty and higher interest rates.

We had been underweight long-term Treasuries

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.15K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
rgranlund
Today, 1:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (919)
‘As an aging population shrinks the workforce, fueling wage and overall inflation’? An aging workforce has been ongoing for past two decades, and is inherently disinflationary. Demographics favor long-term disinflationary trends. Less growth = less inflation.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 12:42 PM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
I agree.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT86.13-1.70%
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH96.17-1.42%
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV66.51-2.58%
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL25.47-1.51%
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ69.05-2.60%
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.