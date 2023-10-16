S&P 500 Mostly Unswayed By Geopolitics

Nikada

Considering the outbreak of geopolitical events in the past week, it may be surprising that the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) end the week higher than it closed in the previous week. The index rose 0.45% to end the trading week ending on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 4327.78.

That's not to say there is no effect. Given a consumer price inflation report that wasn't negative enough to force the Federal Reserve to resume hiking interest rates on Thursday and the strong earnings reported by U.S. banks on Friday, there's a good argument to be made that stock prices should have risen higher. The increased tensions in the Middle East as Israel responds to Hamas' 7 October 2023 invasion and massacre may perhaps be constraining what should otherwise have been a much better week for stock prices.

But the size of that effect appears to be small at this point, falling within the typical level of noise we see in regular day-to-day trading. The latest update for the alternative futures chart shows the S&P 500's trajectory is continuing to run to the low end of the red zone forecast range. That it still falls within the range suggests investors haven't been particularly swayed by the week's unfolding geopolitical events.

The fingerprints of geopolitics are legitimately showing up in the market-moving headlines of the past week. Here's what the random onset of new information looked like for investors:

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through May (2024-Q2), unchanged from last week. Starting from 12 June (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real growth rate during 2023-Q3 increased to +5.1% from the preceeding three weeks' +4.9%. The so-called "Blue Chip Consensus" estimates range from a low of +1.5% to +3.9%, with a median estimate of +2.9%.

