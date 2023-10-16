S&P 500 Mostly Unswayed By Geopolitics
Summary
- Considering the outbreak of geopolitical events in the past week, it may be surprising that the S&P 500 end the week higher than it closed in the previous week.
- The latest update for the alternative futures chart shows the S&P 500's trajectory is continuing to run to the low end of the redzone forecast range.
- The fingerprints of geopolitics are legitimately showing up in the market-moving headlines of the past week.
Considering the outbreak of geopolitical events in the past week, it may be surprising that the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) end the week higher than it closed in the previous week. The index rose 0.45% to end the trading week ending on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 4327.78.
That's not to say there is no effect. Given a consumer price inflation report that wasn't negative enough to force the Federal Reserve to resume hiking interest rates on Thursday and the strong earnings reported by U.S. banks on Friday, there's a good argument to be made that stock prices should have risen higher. The increased tensions in the Middle East as Israel responds to Hamas' 7 October 2023 invasion and massacre may perhaps be constraining what should otherwise have been a much better week for stock prices.
But the size of that effect appears to be small at this point, falling within the typical level of noise we see in regular day-to-day trading. The latest update for the alternative futures chart shows the S&P 500's trajectory is continuing to run to the low end of the red zone forecast range. That it still falls within the range suggests investors haven't been particularly swayed by the week's unfolding geopolitical events.
The fingerprints of geopolitics are legitimately showing up in the market-moving headlines of the past week. Here's what the random onset of new information looked like for investors:
Monday, 9 October 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials thinking about using rules to make it harder for banks to lend and also think rising yields might mean they don't have to hike rates again, though some aren't so sure:
- US Fed's top bank cop to discuss sweeping capital rules
- Top Fed officials nod to higher bond yields as cause for caution on rates
- Signs of stimulus getting traction developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB officials say they'll get inflation back down to 2% and think the Eurozone won't have any gas shortages:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow shake off Israel-Hamas conflict concerns, end higher on positive Fedspeak
Tuesday, 10 October 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials start hinting they really are done hiking rates:
- Marketmind: Fed pivot begins to crystallize
- Fed's Daly: Risks of doing too much vs too little 'roughly balanced'
- Kashkari: 'possible' higher bond yields mean Fed can do less
- Fed will stay 'on the job' to reduce inflation, Waller says
- Fed's Bostic sees no more U.S. rate hikes, no recession
- Fed's Perli says balance sheet run down still has a ways to go
- Bigger trouble developing in China, Eurozone:
- ECB officials still counting on inflation falling back to 2% target sometime in 2025:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow notch three-day win streak as yields slide; Fed comments provide boost
Wednesday, 11 October 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials counting on being lucky might be wrong, some thinking about more rate hikes, others not so sure:
- Fed's 'golden path' to lower inflation may have some potholes
- Fed's Bowman says US policy rate may need to rise further
- Fed's Collins says central bank may have to hike again if data calls for it
- Fed's Waller: Fed can "watch and see" if further hikes needed
- Signs of stimulus getting traction developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, ECB officials starting to think they might be done with rate hikes:
- German economy expected to contract 0.4% in 2023 - economy ministry
- Eurozone consumers see inflation slightly above ECB target for years
- Two key ECB policymakers see possibility that rate hikes may be over
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow brush off hot producer inflation data to eke out gains; CPI in focus
Thursday, 12 October 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials unsure why their rate hikes aren't lowering inflation:
- BOJ officials get bad news for Japan's economy, worry about wage inflation, want to keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- ECB officials want to start thinking about things other than rate hikes:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow close lower after hot CPI data; eyes on big bank earnings
Friday, 13 October 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials thinking they might really be done with rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble and signs of stimulus getting traction developing in China:
- BOJ officials expect more inflation than they claim they want:
- ECB officials thinking about unwinding their previous stimulus actions:
- Lesser trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- S&P notches back-to-back weekly gains, Dow also advances; Nasdaq slips marginally
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through May (2024-Q2), unchanged from last week. Starting from 12 June (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real growth rate during 2023-Q3 increased to +5.1% from the preceeding three weeks' +4.9%. The so-called "Blue Chip Consensus" estimates range from a low of +1.5% to +3.9%, with a median estimate of +2.9%.
