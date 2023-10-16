Nataba/iStock via Getty Images

Halloween is two weeks away. But for the S&P 500, the scary times have arrived. And, while the "year-end rally" so many Wall Street pundits are cheering for could still happen, there's an increasing chance that any such rally will occur from lower levels that we have today. The bottom line: Risk outweighs reward for the foreseeable future.

Before I detail some of my own specific concerns that Halloween is creeping in quickly, here's as plain and simple a picture of market valuation using Seeking Alpha's excellent quant rating system. These 12 stocks make up about one-third of the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). That ETF is approaching $400 billion in assets.

Seeking Alpha

As these two charts show, SPY also has become a perceived safety trade. There's a major cohort of newer investors who consider investing in "the market," i.e. S&P 500 index funds to convey some sort of protection feature. It only protects you from performing differently from the S&P 500 Index. And there will be times when the last thing an investor will want is to be doing "as well as" the S&P 500.

The charts show that SPY has outperformed SPXT, which is the S&P 500 ex-technology ETF, by as wide a margin in the past year as it has in recent history. Below that - the SPY versus the equal-weighted S&P 500, which also has spiked to a multi-year high.

This all goes to the same point: SPY is masking a weak market and investors are not very concerned about that. And they won't be, until it unravels.

Data by YCharts

See those valuation ratings? Not a good sign.

Now glance over at the Wall Street Ratings column. Lots of green on the screen as they say. How can this be? Well, it turns out that when an entire industry is compensated based on the value of portfolios, and those portfolios contain a heavy dose of equities, and many of those financial pros have a mandate to be fully invested in stocks at all time, they tend to be... you guessed it... bullish. Nearly all the time.

And, if the S&P 500 falls 20%, rest assured they will be screaming that everything is "on sale." Except that it could fall 20% multiple times. Investment math worked that way in 2000 and in 2008.

Here's the S&P 500 X-Ray, something I created years ago and update every Thursday. The X-Ray is my assessment of the risk range for the S&P 500 over three different tie periods. It's based on a combination of technical ratings, assessment of the macro environment and tail risk analysis (both bullish and bearish "tails").

Here's where it stood as of last Wednesday's close.

ETFYourself.com from Sungarden Investment Publishing

What the X-Ray shows is that reward potential over the next few weeks, months and years is dwarfed by the risk of major loss. Frankly, my focus is on the weeks and months, since a lot has to happen to see the market fall 50%, and the key is to prevent major loss. As I see it, the best way to prevent a catastrophe like that is to be vigilant against a 10%-15% decline first.

So, while a return to this year's high area (4600) or the all-time high (4800) is not out of the question, the weight of the evidence leans heavily toward much lower levels this year and early next year.

Here are 2 of many macro concerns I have:

1. Long-term interest rates may not be done rising, and that's competition for stocks. Big competition. Remember that the S&P 500 is about flat for two years, and we're looking at the real possibility of consecutive declines in the price of the average S&P 500 stock. It's right around zero now. And yes, I hear all the chatter about how P/E ratios for non-FAANG stocks are very reasonable. But that assumes the earnings can keep going while consumer spending is gradually fading.

Long bond rates still have plenty of potential to rise. If they don't, we will truly have a unique situation after Halloween: An inverted yield curve that refuses to un-invert. That will send us running to the history books. Long-term rates should eventually be above T-bill rates, but it has been a while since that has been the case.

2. The US financial sector's shaky condition. I don't know what's the most likely straw to break the economy's back. Is it housing, commercial real estate, an over-leveraged hedge fund or the fact that banks, regional and larger, are in a precarious position because their bond portfolios are very long term, and the values of those have fallen sharply, stressing their lending capabilities? I don't care to guess which might come first. All I'm concerned with is that all exist at the same time, along with consumer and government debt through the roof, as the lag effects of 11 Fed rate cuts start to seriously impact the economic picture. Again, my bottom line always is the same: I'm less interested in predicting specific outcomes, and focus on investing less aggressively during times of high risk, and more aggressively during times of lower risk. This is the former. And it makes the S&P 500 vulnerable, after a 10 1/2 month period in which a small number of stocks have masked the broader weakness of not only the rest of the S&P 500, but the small and micro-cap stocks as well.

I wish I could be more bullish.. . but I can't

For the sake of any investors who have decided to hang in there with unhedged equity exposure dominating their portfolios, I really do hope that the market doesn't crush them. But hope is pretty irrelevant here. So instead, I'll just say that I've been looking for something, anything in the equity space (I use ETFs so individual stock stories are not on my radar much) that looks like it can be held into next year and produce a profit.

I have taken numerous short-term gains this year in equity sector, industry and other ETFs that produced gains of 5%-10% in a matter of weeks, but ran out of steam quickly, and fell hard after I sold them. That's not a bull market, and even the successes in that area have not taken me off my stance that most of my portfolio is in T-bills and ETFs that invest in T-bills. The free lunch has not been this free in a very long time. Perhaps I was an early adopter of that approach to allocating assets in 2023, but I suspect that the rest of this year and into next year, many investors will start to vote with their feet, so to speak, and create selling pressure on the S&P 500.

So, I would warn investors not to get too caught up in finding a good stock to buy. The vast majority of stocks have not made money in a couple of years at least, and even earning a nice dividend yield gets old quickly, when your total return is negative.

What to do about it

Play offense and defense at the same time. That means even if you take on long-term equity positions, learn how to hedge them during times of high market risk. Covered call writing is one form, but as I've written here recently, it can end up being not much better than owning the stock positions outright. Because if you are collecting, say a 1% call premium monthly and the S&P 500 falls 15% in a month, you're still going to take on most of that decline. Inverse ETFs and put options are a starting point for hedging, and so is owning a lower equity allocation and using that free lunch of T-bills I spoke about here, and frequently since I debuted on Seeking Alpha just over a year ago.

At the very least, I encourage investors to look at the S&P 500, do some additional research, and determine which sub-segments are the ones that most appeal in terms of attractiveness. Like I said, I can't find much there, other than trading ideas, which I rotate in and out of constantly, via ETFs and option purchases. But suffice it to say, the pumpkin patch is pretty bare right now for equity investors, unless they're willing to take on a lot of risk to bet on an extension of a very tired stock market and S&P 500 Index.