SPY: Halloween Comes Early - A Frightening Market Shows Risks Overwhelm Potential Gains

Oct. 16, 2023 12:53 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)VOO, IVV, SP500, RSP, DJI, NDX, SPX1 Comment
Summary

  • Risk of major loss outweighs reward for SPY and the S&P 500.
  • The further we get into the autumn, the more risks pile on. The latest, of course, being geopolitical.
  • But even before the horrific situation in the Middle East arose, there were a slew of negatives vs. the straw-grasping bullish narratives.
cute friends a cat and a corgi dog in a carnival black cap and raincoat are sitting among orange Halloween pumpkins in the autumn garden

Nataba/iStock via Getty Images

Halloween is two weeks away. But for the S&P 500, the scary times have arrived. And, while the "year-end rally" so many Wall Street pundits are cheering for could still happen, there's an increasing chance that any such rally will occur from lower levels that we have

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Randywhitewasabada&s
Today, 1:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (777)
Great article.

I wish I could be bullish also.

As I’ve said this looks a lot like the horror movie I experienced in “99” only this time it looks like it’s in 8k.

I would not be surprised at all to see 4800 or even 5000 buuutttt I WOULD be surprised to not see under 3000 by 2025 and probably long before.

At 63 a run to 4800 won’t tempt me. Not a chance. I played that game in 99 and was crushed. I haven’t been crushed since simply due to what that nightmare taught me.

Let it go to 4800. I have my 2025 put options in place to protect what I’ve worked so hard for and as I’ve said I’m now in year 51st year of stacking physical silver and gold.

I think owning a decent amount of especially physical silver can and is going to make a lot of people rich.

If not me then my kids. I’m fine with either but fiat currency is a battery that always goes dead. The dollar has 2 percent of its purchasing power since 1972 when Nixon took us off the gold standard. A terrible decision imho.

Silver and gold are the battery that never goes dead. Over 5000 years that has been proven. I’m dang glad I have stuck with collecting physical metals.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

