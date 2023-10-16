Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly Bund Yield Forecast, Oct. 13: Negative 2-Year/10-Year Spreads Remain Volatile

Donald van Deventer profile picture
Donald van Deventer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The current negative 2-year/10-year yield spread widened to negative 40.9 basis points from negative 23.0 basis points last week.
  • As a result, today’s simulation shows that the probability of negative spreads in the 91-day period ending April 12, 2024, has moved to 64.5% from 52.3% last week.
  • This week’s simulation also shows that the probability that the inverted yield curve ends by April 12, 2024, is 35.5% versus 47.7% last week.
  • Despite this, the most likely ranges for the 3-month yield and 10-year yield in 10 years are unchanged this week.

Deutsche Bundesbank Frankfurt Headquarters Logo

FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's Note

This simulation has been done jointly with a U.S. Treasury yield simulation in a way that reflects the correlation among the 12 factors driving yields in each country.

