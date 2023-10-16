Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xero: Decelerating Growth With Expensive Valuations

Oct. 16, 2023 1:01 PM ETXero Limited (XROLF)INTU
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Xero needs to invest in its business to grow geographically and broaden its service offering, limiting profitability improvements.
  • The company faces competition from global market leader Intuit and strong local players in Asia and Europe.
  • Xero's growth is slowing, and its high valuation is not justified for a business with limited innovation and profitability.

A yellow speed bump road sign, on a speed-blurred background

Effi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) needs to continually invest in its business to grow geographically as well as broaden its service offering to compete successfully against larger peers. This limits profitability improvements in the medium term, sales

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.36K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XROLF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XROLF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.