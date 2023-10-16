Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: The Potential Of AI Still To Gain Full Recognition

Oct. 16, 2023 1:03 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
805 Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft's Dynamics 365 offering, which incorporates AI, can help companies improve communication, access critical data, and reduce workloads and costs.
  • It’s no surprise Microsoft is investing in its AI offering. We believe it’s a $7 trillion opportunity to say the least.
  • Our state-of-the art DCF model has a $402 target price for MSFT.

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

Background

In contrast to what one might believe, we think many business leaders might still lack understanding of the benefits or functions of AI. Results from a 2017 US survey conducted by Deloitte provided that out of 1500 senior business

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
805 Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Phrancis profile picture
Phrancis
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (30)
Is that a typo, or did you genuinely cite a survey on AI from 2017?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.