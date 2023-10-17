Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Am Playing Defense With This 8%-Yield REIT: Spirit Realty

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-quality REITs at deep discounts are excellent buys for a rate-agonistic income portfolio.
  • Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has no near-term debt maturities, ample liquidity, and a solid portfolio composition, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The safest dividend is the one that was just raised.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Home Depot Posts 5.3 Percent Rise In Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Co-authored With "Hidden Opportunities."

REITs are Deeply Discounted

Amidst concerns that interest rates may remain elevated for longer than the market hoped, the Property real estate investment trust ("REIT") sector continues to experience a selloff. Valuations are low, and there are

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
106.75K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 8:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.44K)
Pharmacy chains are going under and closing stores. CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid (bankrupt).

Tough days ahead, and plus when Biden starts WW3, tenants won't be able to pay, will have to renegotiate leases...I don't advise anyone buy stocks, stay in cash for now. Only buy when the Fed starts pivoting. WW3 is near!

www.cnn.com/...
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.08K)
@BlueFIREWave If WW3 occurs, many of us will be too busy in the war effort to predict what industries will be the best to hold
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.27K)
@Rida Morwa
The rest will be too busy pilfering all of those businesses, so he may actually be on to something!
BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 8:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.44K)
@Rida Morwa crazy times right now we live in. Can't we all just get along, Rida! Praying for peace.
A
AlexandreD
Today, 8:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
This is actually my largest position. I think that their low valuation is attributed to their bad past history.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.08K)
@AlexandreD yes they have that baggage in many investor's minds but I don't think it should be held against the current form of the company
A
AlexandreD
Today, 8:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
@Rida Morwa what did actually happen with this company in the past, do you know or remember? Unfortunately this was way before I started investing.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (85.61K)
Buying REITs when in disfavor with the market is often a great way to get good income at a reasonable price.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.08K)
@PendragonY Agreed! I let market sentiment to help drive the high yields in my portfolio
D
DadRuss72
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (1.14K)
Buy the preferreds. Cmbs maturities renewing into higher rates over the next 5 years are gonna sting. And this one will get pulled down with everything else.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.08K)
@DadRuss72 we do highlight the preferreds for more risk adverse investors
R
RobinAA
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (748)
"The safest dividend is the one that was just raised". I wouldn't say this anymore in light of WPC.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:21 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.08K)
@RobinAA I understand your concern after WPC's management decided to make a poor decision
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SRC

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SRC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.