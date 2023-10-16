Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: A Path For BEV Pickup Truck Leadership In The US

Oct. 16, 2023 2:02 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)5 Comments
Eric Sprague
Summary

  • Rivian's success in the US BEV pickup truck market depends on overcoming obstacles, including competition from Tesla's Cybertruck.
  • The company's strong performance in 2Q23 and 3Q23 indicate potential for growth.
  • Rivian's use of LFP batteries and its efforts to improve the economics of its vehicles could contribute to its success.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

Introduction

My thesis is that there is a path for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to be successful with BEV pickup trucks in the US if they can get through some obstacles in the next few years.

Rivian makes the R1T pickup

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN, AMZN, BYDDY, GELYY, PSNY, STLA, TSLA, VLVCY, VLVOF, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 3:26 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Don't these billion $$ recurring quarterly losses mean Rivian needs a new CEO? In interview w/ CNBC on 10/3/23, CEO Scaringe never answered how he would stop losing $30k on each vehicle sold. Nor did he say when, if ever, Rivian would make a profit. Asked if the $10 bill cash on hand was enough to produce the R2 low-cost SUV, CEO Scaringe danced around the answer by saying Rivian has a strong balance sheet. And then Rivian just did a $1.7 billion convertible. The R2 will require billions more to bring to market. I really think Rivian would benefit from someone like Elon Musk at the helm. Until such time, I'm not buying any more shares
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 2:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.47K)
There's no amount of creative storytelling to paint Rivian in a positive light. The recent $1.7 bill convertible note offering will dilute shareholders and not even last for more than 1.5 quarters. Rivian loses $1.2 billion every quarter. Rivian has no qualms with these losses. In fact, losses will increase if and when R2 small SUV production ever begins. Before the secondary, Rivian had 942 mill shares outstanding. Between this $1.7 bill secondary; as well as follow-on secondaries in the coming months, something has to give. Unless Rivian does a reverse split, Rivian's share count may baloon from 942 mill shs to 2 or 3 bill shares in the next three years
Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
Today, 2:36 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.14K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ Thanks for the comment. Yeah, the cash burn is a concern.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 2:11 PM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
Bullish as hell on RIVN !
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Today, 3:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
@TheeSoluution Going to be laughing to the bank in the future. 💰
