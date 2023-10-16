Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 16, 2023 1:03 PM ETYatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.75K Followers

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Manish Hemrajani - Head of IR

Dhruv Shringi - CEO and Co-Founder

Rohan Mittal - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Cobb Sadler - Catamount

Operator

Hello all and welcome to Yatra Online, Inc. 1Q Full Year ‘24 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] It's my pleasure to now hand you over to your host, Manish Hemrajani, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Manish Hemrajani

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's fiscal first quarter 2024 financial [Technical Difficulty]. We have on the call today Yatra’s CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Shringi, and CFO, Rohan Mittal. Following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management views as of today, October 16th, 2023. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information.

Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a description of these risks, please refer to our filings with the SEC and our press release filed earlier this morning. These are also available on our Investor Relations site.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dhruv. Dhruv, please go ahead.

Dhruv Shringi

Thank you, Manish. Good morning to all, and I appreciate your presence on our Q1 earnings call for fiscal ‘24. I am delighted to announce a significant milestone for Yatra Online Limited. We successfully concluded our Indian IPO of INR7.75 billion, which is approximately $93 million, and proudly made our debut on the Indian stock exchanges on the 28th of September. This achievement holds special

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YTRA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YTRA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.