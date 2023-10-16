Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WisdomTree: Growth Continues But Company Might Be Undersized

Oct. 16, 2023 3:00 PM ETWisdomTree, Inc. (WT)
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
643 Followers

Summary

  • With the increase in Q2 2023, WisdomTree has 11 straight quarters of net inflows globally.
  • WisdomTree has likely more growth in AUM in the future, but average fees on AUM could continue to trend lower.
  • Although BlackRock has higher margins and greater size, WisdomTree stock is trading at higher forward PE ratio than industry leader BlackRock.

The acronym ETF for Exchange Traded Fund written on wooden dice. A calculator in the composition.

Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) is a leading provider of exchange-traded products or ETPs.

As of December 31, 2022, WisdomTree was the thirteenth largest ETP sponsor globally based on AUM with $82 billion. In contrast, iShares, which is a subsidiary

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
643 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WT

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WT

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.