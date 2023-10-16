courtneyk

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company (NASDAQ:CTSH) provides consulting solutions. The company has achieved a good long-term track record of growth both organically and through acquisitions, but as the growth has slowed down significantly in the past few years, I don’t believe the company is necessarily going to repeat the performance. Compared to the company’s current prospects, I believe the stock is fairly valued; I have a hold-rating for Cognizant.

The Company & Stock

Cognizant provides IT consulting solutions to multiple industries – the company segments its revenues into four segments - Financial Services, Health Services, Products & Resources, and Communications, Media & Technology with the following contributions to revenue:

Cognizant's Segments (Cognizant Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The Financial Services segment is currently having troubles in terms of growth as the segment is facing soft demand – the segment’s revenues decreased by 5% year-over-year in Q2. The soft revenue figure was attributed to a soft market. The company is going through significant efforts to respond to the soft demand, as the company’s CFO Jag Siegmund explains in Cognizant’s Q2 earnings call:

“Our quarterly year-over-year revenue decline in [the Financial Services] segment reflects the soft market and continuing weakness in discretionary spending. In response, we are transitioning more existing work in this sector towards managed services as many clients remain focused on driving cost takeout, vendor consolidation and productivity initiatives. We're also stepping up our engagement with fintech companies, which we believe offer a great opportunity for digital transformation.”

The stock’s return on the stock market has been quite mediocre – in the past ten years, the stock has appreciated at a CAGR of 4.3%, and currently has a low dividend yield of 1.76%.

Ten-Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financials

Cognizant has achieved significant growth in the past two decades – the company’s compounded annual growth rate has been 24.9%:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The growth has certainly slowed down in the past few years – from 2015 to 2022, the company’s revenue CAGR has only been 6.6%. Also, although the growth has been significant, it hasn’t been completely organic - Cognizant has had frequent acquisitions to bolster its growth - from 2002 to 2022, the company’s acquisitions add up to a bit over $8 billion:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Compared to Cognizant’s current market capitalization of $33.2 billion, the amount of acquisitions doesn’t seem too excessive, though – I believe that Cognizant has had good organic factors in addition to the acquisitions to increase the top line, as is demonstrated by a year-over-year bookings growth of 17% in Q2/2023 according to the company’s earnings presentation.

Cognizant has achieved a historical average of 17.9% for the company’s EBIT margin in the period from 2002 to 2022. The margin currently stands at 15.2% with trailing figures – Cognizant’s long-term EBIT margin trajectory has been on a slight downward trend:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company has quite a strong balance sheet, possibly providing a good opportunity for further acquisitions – Cognizant has around $2.1 billion in cash and short-term investments combined. The company’s currently low amount of interest-bearing debt also provides an opportunity for further leveraging; currently, Cognizant only has long-term debts of $0.6 billion and no short-term borrowings.

Valuation

Cognizant is currently priced at a forward P/E of 15.0, slightly below the stock’s ten-year average of 17.2:

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

The P/E ratio doesn’t tell too much of a story, as it doesn’t significantly vary from the stock’s history. To get a rough fair value estimate for the stock and a further understanding of the valuation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner.

In the model, I estimate Cognizant to hit the middle point of its revenue guidance for 2023, representing a growth of 0.4%. Beyond the year, I estimate the company to achieve some growth organically – I estimate a growth of 5% for 2024, which I believe to be roughly in line with Cognizant’s current abilities. I estimate the company to keep up the growth rate into 2026, after which the growth slows down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 2%.

As for Cognizant’s EBIT margin, I estimate the current year to be slightly softer than 2022 with a margin decrease of 1.2 percentage points into a margin of 14.4% and an EBIT of $2.8 billion. After the year, I estimate the margin to scale back slightly in steps. The estimated margin trajectory is contradictory to Cognizant’s long-term history of a slightly decreasing EBIT margin, but I believe that the assumption is fair for Cognizant – I believe a part of the EBIT margin performance is constant acquisitions that require costs to integrate the made acquisitions. As I don’t model in further acquisitions into the DCF model, the margin scaling of 0.8 percentage points in the upcoming years is in my opinion a fair assumption.

The mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.19% craft the following DCF model with a fair value estimate of $70.30, around 7% above the current price:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, the company had $10 million in interest expenses. With the company's outstanding interest-bearing debt balance, the company’s interest rate comes up to 6.19%. Cognizant utilizes debt very conservatively, which is why I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 5%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.61% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate made in July. Yahoo Finance estimates Cognizant’s beta to be 1.08. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 10.48% and the WACC at 10.19%, used in the DCF model.

Takeaway

At the current price, I believe that Cognizant’s future prospects are priced correctly. The company should be able to grow its revenues moderately organically, although below the company’s very high long-term average. The company does have a strong balance sheet providing room for further acquisitions, but as the stock price has represented over the past ten years, acquisitions don’t necessarily create significant shareholder value. As my DCF model points towards a fairly valued stock, I have a hold-rating for Cognizant.