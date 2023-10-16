Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Former Trophy Properties Have Become An Achilles' Heel For REIT Park Hotels & Resorts

Oct. 16, 2023 3:13 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)1 Comment
Summary

  • Their urban hotels in San Francisco and New York face a bleak future.
  • The latest results for their New York Hilton hotel are artificially high because of the housing of immigrants at competitor hotels.
  • Their current dividend yield is not attractive compared to alternative investments.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts has repurchased a massive number of shares that weakens their balance sheet.

New York Hilton hotel

tupungato

REIT Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is schizophrenic - some of their resorts are doing very well, but some of their urban hotels face a bleak future. These former "trophy" urban hotels in San Francisco and New York are worth a fraction of their

This article was written by

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 3:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (710)
Your hotel analyses are always fascinating and extremely granular. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

