Orion Office REIT: A Speculative Buy Once The Selling Pressure Subsides

Oct. 16, 2023 3:16 PM ETOrion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)O
Long Player
Summary

  • Orion Office REIT Inc. is a new company formed from the office properties of Realty Income and VEREIT.
  • The office sector is currently out of favor, but the need for office spaces will likely increase in the future.
  • The stock price has been dropping, but spinoffs tend to outperform the market over time and the company has potential for long-term success.
  • A conservative balance sheet and management experience should get the company through the near-term challenges.
  • This speculative idea needs to wait until the selling pressure subsides.  It does look like the selling is almost done.
To buy or not to buy, that is the question. If the answer is buy, then a strategy is needed. Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) is a brand new company that first existed as a public

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I may initiate a position in ONL at any time without further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

