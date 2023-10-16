Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hingham Institution For Savings Stock Crushed, Creating Opportunity

Summary

  • Late Friday's release by Hingham Institution for Savings of its Q3 results showed a horrendous quarter.
  • Hingham stock is down for a reason.
  • Now trading at a discount, still pricey on earnings.
  • Serial dividend raiser.
  • Expect Hingham Institution for Savings margins to trough in Q4 and recover in 2024, along with the stock.
Stock Market Crash 2020

solarseven

In today's financial services ongoing coverage, we are turning out sights back Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS). This was a stock we recommended a few years ago, and shares doubled in two years. Those were massive gains, but

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HIFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 4:58 PM
Did BV still grow in the Qtr despite being a weak qtr? Is stock at discount to BV? What is the current ROE and normalized ROE? This could be a steal at current price>>>emotion aside.
Avocado_Capital
Today, 3:56 PM
The fair value of the loans HIFS is holding on its book is likely much lower (around ~200 mm or so). There are good things about this bank (credit quality, stable & insured retail deposit base) but I would caution anyone against valuing this on a GAAP P/B basis. On an adjusted basis the P/B value is still over 2X. And the current ROE of 3% does not justify a 2X, or even a 1X multiple.

The true value of the asset base has been devalued and it would be dishonest to say that the equity is cheap just because GAAP accounting permits banks to maintain inflated asset values.

This bank is on sale if and only if rates go down soon. But there are plenty of other stocks & bonds that will do well if rates go down, without the associated credit risk. I'm not sure at all if this is the right time to purchase HIFS.
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 4:51 PM
@Avocado_Capital we appreciate your take. I would be curious where you get the fair value on loans estimate, I agree with the other valuation points, however those multiple expansions tend to occur toward the bottom, whereas compression is actually more likely during expansionary times (mileage varies of course). The call may be a touch early, and there is certainly nothing wrong with waiting. We believe the stabilization of rates and normalization of the yield curve will lead to margin trough. Much appreciated Avocado.
