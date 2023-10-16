Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Debunking Popular Views On Investing In PayPal

Oct. 16, 2023 3:55 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Piotr Kasprzyk profile picture
Piotr Kasprzyk
803 Followers

Summary

  • Declining growth, increased competition, and uncertainty about the future of payments are all valid arguments against PayPal.
  • However, the prominent digital payment player might appear as a compelling investment opportunity with a fair value below its current price.
  • The article debunks the most common bullish and bearish arguments concentrating on what ultimately matters.
  • Since an investor can easily overpay for a business, the key is to focus on the fundamentals of PayPal and its valuation.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

Introduction

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is currently a quite popular stock among retail investors, and for good reason. The company is a leader in the global payments industry, with over 400 million active accounts, has a strong track record of revenue growth and its

This article was written by

Piotr Kasprzyk profile picture
Piotr Kasprzyk
803 Followers
Long-term equity investor with a main focus on technology and consumer discretionary sectors with a high long-term growth potential.Highly-selective when making investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.