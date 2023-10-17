Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Is Anything But Spooky

Oct. 17, 2023 7:00 AM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)9 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Net lease REIT sector is down 13.6% in 2023 with a dividend yield average of 7.3%.
  • I have avoided Gladstone Commercial and Global Net Lease due to unsustainable dividends.
  • Spirit Realty is down 15% year-to-date and trading at a cheap valuation of 9.4x, making it a potential M&A target.
dog ghost for halloween

Sergeeva

As I explained recently in a Reuters interview, the net lease sector has been pummeled as evidenced by the chart below (that represents the NETL ETF that invests in net lease REITs):

So far in 2023, the net lease

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.98K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC, O, PLD, STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 8:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.37K)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
c
chris286
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (44)
25% industrial exposure but not 1 tenant made it into their top 15 tenants by ABR? What am I missing?

Always enjoy your articles Brad, thank you.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (2.42K)
Never owned WPC. Picked up GOOD a couple months the ago. Plan on picking up WPC soon. Avoided the dividend drama on both. Like them when sentiment has abandoned ship.
IncomeIsFreedom profile picture
IncomeIsFreedom
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (120)
For safer income investors the bonds are attractive as well…trade at 88 cents on the dollar and yield 6.6%.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.37K)
@IncomeIsFreedom Thanks for sharing...

Check out my blog: seekingalpha.com/...
IncomeIsFreedom profile picture
IncomeIsFreedom
Today, 7:52 AM
Premium
Comments (120)
I own the preferred in this name. 6% coupon trading at 20 for a current yield of 7.5%. Less upside in a recovery of Reit’s but certainly more downside protection and attractive yield.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.37K)
@IncomeIsFreedom Good choice! Thanks for sharing.
J
JapeL
Today, 7:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.34K)
Thanks, Brad. SRC has been one of my cornerstones for a few years. Wish I could buy more. Added a few O yesterday.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.37K)
@JapeL Thanks for sharing. Have a great week.

Check out my weekend blog: seekingalpha.com/...
